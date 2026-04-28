Dunedin man charged with trying to strangle police officer

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A Dunedin man has been charged with trying to strangle a police officer in the central city.

Three police officers received medical treatment after the confrontation on Hanover Street at 3.40pm on Monday.

Police said the 67-year-old intervened while officers were speaking to a group of young people following earlier reports of fighting at a fast food restaurant on George Street.

Sergeant Matthew Lee said the man became involved because he did not think police were allowed to speak to them.

He said the man – who was unknown to police or the young people – ignored multiple warnings to move or face arrest.

“He did not move and continued to obstruct officers. When the man was advised he was under arrest, he pushed an officer and began resisting arrest,” he said.

“An officer deployed pepper spray and the pair fell to the ground where the man attempted to impede the officer’s breathing.”

Police called for back-up and the man was arrested and later charged with obstruction, resisting police, assaulting police and impeding breathing.

The man was bailed and was due to appear at the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand