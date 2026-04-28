Geoff Allott named new boss of NZ Cricket after Scott Weenink’s departure

Source: Radio New Zealand

Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

Former Black Caps fast bowler Geoff Allott has been appointed chief executive of New Zealand Cricket, replacing Scott Weenink, who resigned in December.

Weenink left the role at the end of last year after months of escalating tension over the future direction of the game.

Allott, played 10 Tests and 31 ODIs for New Zealand between 1996 and 2000.

A founding board member of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association in 2002, he served on the Canterbury Cricket board (2011-2013) before joining the New Zealand Cricket board in 2013 and serving as a Director for eight years, retiring in 2021.

He was awarded NZC Life Membership the following year.

RNZ / Blessen Tom

Allott will be NZC’s sixth chief executive, following Chris Doig, Martin Snedden, Justin Vaughan, David White, and Weenink.

He was General Manager of Cricket from 2008 to 2010.

Allott said he was excited to be returning to NZC.

“Having worn the silver fern as a player, served as General Manager of Cricket, and contributed for over eight years as a board director, I have a deep connection to this organisation and our game,” he said.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, players, staff, member associations, and our commercial partners to build strong relationships, foster a positive and constructive culture, and deliver outstanding results both on and off the field.”

Andrew Cornaga

NZC chairperson Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said Allott was well qualified for the role.

“Geoff brings a rare and highly-relevant combination of attributes to the role: deep cricket expertise as a former New Zealand representative, invaluable experience within NZC as former General Manager of Cricket and Board member, and strong commercial leadership as Executive Director of his company QualityNZ,” Puketapu-Lyndon said.

“We’re confident his playing background, institutional knowledge, business acumen, and international outlook make him exceptionally well placed to lead NZC through the next phase of growth and development.

“On behalf of the Board, I welcome Geoff and wish him every success. We’re confident he’ll be a strong, collaborative leader who will work closely with all stakeholders to deliver an exciting future for New Zealand cricket.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand