Kaitaia Hospital boosts access to specialist care

Source: New Zealand Government

People in Kaitaia and across the Far North are benefiting from improved access to specialist health services, with new and expanded facilities now in place at Kaitaia Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

Scar therapy clinic now available locally for the first time

Audiology services expanded, increasing capacity and reducing wait times

“These improvements mean more people in the Far North can access specialist care closer to home, without the need for long-distance travel,” Mr Brown says.

“Previously, patients needing scar therapy following burns, surgery, or other traumatic injuries had to travel to Kawakawa or Whangārei, often facing round trips of 200 to 300 kilometres. This treatment is critical, helping to reduce pain and tightness, improve movement, and support people to return to everyday activities.

“Clinics are now being delivered locally in Kaitaia, reducing the stress and cost of travel and making it easier for patients to access care. This includes children recovering from burns, who can now receive treatment closer to home.”

Audiology services have also been significantly strengthened, with a purpose-built soundproof room providing a dedicated, fit-for-purpose space for hearing assessments.

“The increased capacity has more than quadrupled the number of appointments available, increasing from around nine patients a month to nine patients a week. Wait times for a first appointment have reduced from up to 12 months to around four months.

“It means Kaitaia Hospital can now offer the same standard of testing as larger centres like Whangārei, improving the quality and reliability of care delivered locally.”

Mr Brown says the expanded services are part of Health New Zealand’s ongoing work to bring healthcare closer to home for Northlanders.

“These improvements deliver on our commitment to ensure people in the Far North can access timely, quality healthcare closer to home, while reducing wait times.

“We’re focused on fixing the basics and building a health system that puts patients at the centre and responds to the needs of local communities. Improving access in rural and underserved areas like Northland is key to ensuring New Zealanders can get the care they need, when and where they need it,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI