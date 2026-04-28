MetroTrans 2026 will launch in Guangzhou, China – Save The Day: 9–11 Nov, 2026

Source: Media Outreach

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 April 2026 – The China International Exhibition for Metro Transit and CAMET Forum 2026 ( MetroTrans 2026) is scheduled to take place from November 9 to 11, 2026, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. A series of concurrent events, including the China Metro Operators Leadership Roundtable, will also be held during the exhibition.

MetroTrans is a leading professional exhibition in the urban rail transit sector, initiated by the China Association of Metros. Since its inception in 2015, the event has been successfully held nine times, attracting over 1,500 leading enterprises worldwide and more than 200,000 professional visitors. It has become a key platform for technology showcase and industry collaboration in the urban rail transit sector.

With the theme “Smart, Green, Integrate,Innovation: New Era of Urban Rail”, MetroTrans 2026 is co-organized by Guangzhou Metro Group and supported by numerous urban rail transit enterprises and institutions. The event integrates professional exhibitions, high-level forums, business matchmaking, international cooperation, public engagement, and cultural exchange. It is expected to gather more than 500 leading companies from across the global urban rail transit industry chain, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

The exhibition is projected to attract government representatives, decision-makers, buyers, experts, and technical professionals from over 70 countries and regions. Participants will engage in in-depth discussions on industry opportunities and challenges, share innovative practices, promote sustainable development, advance standards harmonization, and facilitate project implementation, thereby driving international cooperation and global market expansion in the rail transit sector.

MetroTrans 2026 will span 50,000 square meters and feature six major exhibition zones along with multiple themed showcases:

Six Exhibition Zones:

Operations & Maintenance and Existing Line Retrofitting Zone

Outdoor Rolling Stock Display, Rolling Stock Systems & Supply Chain Zone

Signaling, Communications & Intelligent Digitalization Zone

Infrastructure Zone

Diversified Operations Zone

Talent Development,

Science Education & Study Tours Zone

Thematic Showcases:

“Rail + Artificial Intelligence”

“Rail + Low-Altitude Economy”

International Cooperation and Overseas Projects (ASEAN Pavilion), among others

The exhibition will bring together top global exhibitors across design and construction, equipment manufacturing, operations management, maintenance, research and innovation, and education, serving as a premier launch platform for new technologies, products, and solutions.

The concurrent CAMET Forum will be comprehensively upgraded, adopting a “1 Main Forum + 2 sessions of the Metro Operators Leadership Roundtable + N Thematic Sessions” structure:

Main Forum: Integrating the existing main and international forums, featuring domestic and international speakers, corporate executives, and senior experts to discuss industry development with a pragmatic approach and global perspective.

Metro Operators Leadership Roundtable: Gathering key leaders of China’s Metro Operators to focus on critical topics such as high-quality development and low-capacity system construction and operation, fostering industry consensus.

Thematic Sessions: Covering key topics including intelligent and green integration, multi-network integration, “Rail + Low-Altitude Economy,” upgrading of existing lines, smart urban rail and AI applications, sustainable operations, international cooperation and standards alignment, and safety and emergency management.

MetroTrans 2026 has officially launched its exhibitor recruitment and sincerely invites global enterprises, research institutions, and service providers across the rail transit industry chain to join the event in Guangzhou, foster international cooperation, and share development opportunities.

Overview of China’s Urban Rail Transit Market

Operational Scale: In 2025, China added 907.12 km of new urban rail transit operating mileage. By the end of 2025, 58 cities in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) had operational systems, with 382 lines totaling 13,067.89 km. A total of 30 cities had networks exceeding 100 km, including Shanghai (1,041.97 km) and Beijing (982.29 km).

Fully Automated Systems: By 2025, 25 cities had launched 69 fully automated urban rail transit lines, totaling 1,983.84 km.

Station Scale: A total of 7,105 stations had been put into operation, including 1,084 interchange stations (counted once per network). Additionally, 580 depots and parking facilities had been commissioned.

Passenger Volume: In 2025, urban rail transit systems handled 33.383 billion passenger trips, with a total passenger turnover of 271.925 billion passenger-kilometers.

Construction Scale: In 2025, 40 cities had 4,875.45 km of urban rail transit lines under construction, with approved investment totaling RMB 3.9235 trillion. Annual completed investment reached RMB 411.416 billion.

Exhibition Inquiries:

Ding Qiao: +86-10-83935725 / dingqiao@railvision.cn

Jing Jing: +86-10-83935722 / jingjing@railvision.cn

Hashtag: #MetroTrans

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