Two charged after Northland and Waitematā motorists forced to stop, threatened with gun

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police have laid charges after two separate incidents in which motorists were followed, forced to stop and threatened with a firearm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin said in a media release both events occurred last Saturday, one in Northland one in Waitematā.

Police have arrested two people, who are due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Monday 4 May on a number of charges related to the offending.

That included intentional damage, dangerous driving, possession of methamphetamine for supply and committing an imprisonable offence with a weapon, Bergin said.

“These incidents left the victims understandably shaken, and we acted swiftly to locate those we believe to be responsible.

“We will not tolerate this intimidating and violent offending.”

The alleged offenders were aged 46 and 30 from Bay of Plenty and Northland respectively.

Police said they were not ruling out that there may be other victims from similar incidents on Saturday.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have been targeted in a similar way – such as being followed, forced to stop, or threatened with a firearm last Saturday in the Northland or Waitematā area, Bergin said.

Police were also working to determine whether the reports were linked to a firearm that was found in the Mangawhai area on the same day, and handed into them.

Police were asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact them through the 105 service, either online or over the phone with the reference number 260425/4175.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand