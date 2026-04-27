Crusaders push for repeat Super Rounds in Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Crusaders are pushing to host next year’s Super Round on the back of the success of the Super Rugby Pacific extravaganza at Christchurch’s new stadium.

The prospect for a three-year deal to host Super Round is also on the cards, with Super Rugby Pacific chief executive Jack Mesley enthusiastic about the idea at a press conference after the Chiefs beat the Fijian Drua in the final match on Sunday night.

However, other team franchises are also keen to host the next round, which involves five matches being played at the same venue over three days, with Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph already suggesting Dunedin as the venue for next year.

“There are interested other parties, but obviously these guys, the Crusaders and the city backed it to bring it back, so you know we will certainly be starting there. But we will have conversations with other places as well,” Mesley said.

Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge is pushing hard for a repeat, on the back of the success of Anzac weekend, with Christchurch New Zealand chief executive Ali Adams also very happy with the result.

“We’ve had about over 70,000 people through, about 13,000 people from out of town and it should bring in well over $6 million of visitor spend and I think that’s probably conservative,” Adams told the press conference.

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“When we do the final wash-up it feels like because we had such good weather and people were out and about spending money, it feels like I think we’ll over-deliver so we’re really thrilled.”

Mesley described it as “an incredible long weekend for Super Rugby Pacific”, which included three sellout crowds at the 25,000 seater stadium and exceeded his organisation’s high hopes for the weekend.

It started with [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/593355/live-super-rugby-pacific-crusaders-v-nsw-waratahs-at-te-kaha-one-new-zealand-stadium the Crusaders winning their first game at Te Kaha, beating the Waratahs 35-20 on Friday night, before [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/593415/super-rugby-pacific-hurricanes-v-act-brumbies the Hurricanes cleaned up the Brumbies 45-12 and [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/593420/super-rugby-pacific-blues-survive-another-late-scare-to-go-top the Blues just got home over the Reds, 36-33, on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Highlanders beat Moana Pasifika 27-17, before the Chiefs closed out the weekend with a 42-22 win over the Fijian Drua.

Mesley will be having discussions with the Crusaders, Christchurch NZ and other franchises about next year’s venue and the possibility of a multi-year deal.

The rugby weekend follows Supercars racing in Christchurch for the first time last weekend as part of three-year-deal.

Adams said the best events are ones “rooted in a place and stay there”.

“So we would love to be able to make this a bit of a super week that we can start to sort of re-own here in Christchurch.”

She said Christchurch had a lot in its favour for hosting events.

“Having the stadium in the central city and having the capacity that we’ve got in terms of hotels and beds makes a huge difference. And the fact that you … jump out of your plane at the airport, 20 minutes you’re in the city and you can walk everywhere. That’s pretty hard to replicate. So we will be talking about that as advantages as we try and get Jack to sign on the dotted line.”

Asked about the prospect of crowds dropping away in future years after the drawcard of a stadium opening, Mesley said he was confident they wouldn’t.

“I think what you saw in there is an environment in the stadium that fans want. And it has been missing in New Zealand probably since the sevens, from everything I know. So I think there is an event here that people want. I don’t think that is relying on the opening of a stadium. And I think it can become something very special.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand