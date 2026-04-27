Bring ’em home safe: Keep focus on road safety to end the long weekend

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are reminding motorists travelling home today to remain alert and keep road safety top of mind.

So far, two people have died on our roads this Anzac weekend.

While that might seem like a low number on paper, that’s two families whose lives have been irreparably changed, says Inspector Peter McKennie, acting Director of Road Policing.

“Their loved ones are never coming home, and that’s absolutely gutting,” he says.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure our roads are safe, and that families get back to where they belong without being seriously injured or killed.”

People travelling up and down the country should expect to see Police any time, anywhere, and officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action to stop dangerous driving behaviour.

“We will be focusing on targeting the behaviours that we know contribute to serious injury or death on our roads,” says Inspector McKennie.

“That’s making sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt or appropriate child restraint; not driving when influenced by alcohol, drugs or fatigue; sticking to a safe speed within the limit for the weather and conditions, and making sure people put their phones and other distractions away.

“It sounds so simple, and it should be – and yet we’re still finding people who aren’t managing these basics for a safe journey.”

Anyone travelling during the long weekend should check the NZTA Journey Planner for up-to-date information on travel times, roadworks, closures and delays.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI