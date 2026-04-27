Source: Press Release Service

Headline: Belly Bliss Launched by Kiwi Mum

Belly Bliss is a New Zealand maternity comfort brand, launched in September 2025 by a local mum who struggled to find effective pregnancy comfort products during her own pregnancy. The debut range includes pregnancy pillows, support belts, and comfort accessories designed to help Kiwi mums-to-be sleep better, move freely, and feel supported throughout their pregnancy. Demand since launch has been strong, with several products almost sold out, and media representatives are invited to contact the team to arrange a product review or founder interview.

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MIL OSI