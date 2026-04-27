Five charged in relation to Taupō building fire

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, Taupō Area Investigations Manager:

Five people are before the courts after a building fire in Taupō on Sunday.

At around 5.40am Police became aware of the fire, on Tauhara Road, which is believed to have been deliberately lit.

Following initial enquiries, Police believe the property was used to manufacture methamphetamine.

A scene guard was in place overnight and will remain while enquiries continue.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the incident, including conducting a scene examination.

Five men, aged 28 to 73, are due to appear in Taupō District Court today, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and wilfully setting fire to a property and endangering life.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI