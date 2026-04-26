Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders heap more misery on Moana

Source: Radio New Zealand

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

The Highlanders have held off a spirited Moana Pasifika 27-17 in their first appearance at Te Kaha Stadium.

Both sides opted to play enterprising rugby under the roof, producing some pulsating moments across a highly competitive 80 minutes.

It took 25 minutes for the first points, the Highlanders freeing up Jonah Lowe outside to waltz over for the opener.

Moana struck back in style, a rampaging run from Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa taking them into the 22, before Willy Havii sent a towering cross over for Israel Leota to soar into the sky and score a stunner.

They would then take the lead as Glen Vaihu was put one on one with Cam Millar and skinned him to give Moana a 10-7 halftime advantage.

Things were squared up shortly after the break through the boot of Millar before Angus Taʻavao rumbled over from close range.

Adam Lennox, moving from halfback to wing, showcased his gas as he latched onto a Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens grubber and skinned the cover.

Replacement Augustine Pulu gave Moana a sniff after running a superb line and getting flipped into the in-goal.

However, more Moana mistakes would hand it to the Highlanders, Millar knocking over the final points right on the siren.

See how things went down in RNZ’s liveblog below.

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Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand