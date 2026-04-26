Super Rugby Pacific live: Waikato Chiefs v Fijian Drua

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby Pacific action as the Waikato Chiefs take on the Fijian Drua at Te Kaha One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch.

The Chiefs, a week on from their extra-time victory over the Canes, take on the Drua, who stunned the Brums in Canberra last weekend.

Isaac Hutchinson will make his first start at fullback, while flanker Michael Loft, who played one game for the Highlanders last year, is also poised to make his debut from the bench.

Kick-off is 4.30pm.

Chiefs: 1. Jared Profitt, 2. Brodie McAlister, 3. George Dyer, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c), 6. Simon Parker, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Daniel Sinkinson, 12. Quinn Tupaea (vc), 13. Kyle Brown, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Isaac Hutchinson (debut).

Reserves: 16. Tyrone Thompson, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Benét Kumeroa, 19. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Michael Loft*, 21. Xavier Roe, 22. Tepaea Cook-Savage, 23. Lalakai Foketi.

Drua: 1. Haereiti Hetet, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Message Vocevoce, 5. Temo Mayanavanua (cc), 6. Etonia Waqa, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Isoa Tuwai, 9. Frank Lomani (cc), 10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Virimi Vakatawa, 13. Maika Tuitubou (debut), 14. Taniela Rakuro, 15. Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: 16. Kavaia Tagivetaua, 17. Emosi Tuqiri, 18. Peni Ravai, 19. Isoa Nasilasila, 20. Elia Canakaivata, 21. Simione Kuruvoli, 22. Kemu Valetini, 23. Inia Tabuavou.

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand