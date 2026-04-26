In pictures: Anzac Day commemorations around New Zealand and afar

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Thousands of New Zealanders gathered in chilly but mostly clear conditions for Anzac Day services across the country, with large crowds turning out in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to honour the fallen.

In Auckland, this year’s commemorations highlighted the contribution of Pasifika servicemen and women, while Wellington’s Pukeahu service marked the return of the National War Memorial carillon bells for the first time in 14 years.

The Christchurch Anzac Day service. RNZ/LouisDunham

At the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Auckland. Nick Monro / RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended the Christchurch dawn service, telling veterans and families their loved ones were “not forgotten”, as veterans around the country reflected on lost friends and the growing turnout of younger generations.

Severe weather disrupted some events, with Whangārei’s dawn service cancelled before conditions later eased enough for delayed services in Northland.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon laying a wreath during the Christchurch Anzac Day dawn service. Louis Dunham / RNZ

People at the Anzac Day dawn service in Wellington. Samuel Rillstone / RNZ

In one awkward political moment, Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said a communication “breakdown” led to his name being read out at a Lower Hutt wreath-laying ceremony he did not attend, calling the mix-up “pretty embarrassing”.

Overseas, thousands of New Zealanders and Australians gathered at Gallipoli for the 111th anniversary of the landings, where Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Australia’s ambassador to Turkey spoke of sacrifice, remembrance and the enduring friendship between New Zealand, Australia and Turkey.

At the Wellington service Samuel Rillstone / RNZ

NZ Defence Force personnel perform a haka, at a service in commemoration of the battle of Chunuk Bair, in Turkey, on Anzac Day. Supplied/ Screengrab-NZDF

The 2026 service in remembrance of the battle of Chunuk Bair, in Turkey. Supplied/ Screengrab-NZDF

At the Auckland War Memorial Museum service Nick Monro / RNZ

Wellington Samuel Rillstone / RNZ

At the Auckland War Memorial Museum. Nick Monro / RNZ

See how the day’s commemorations unfolded, in RNZ’s blog coverage above.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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