Netball: Dame Noeline’s selection plan for unprecedented Comm Games build-up

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Despite an inconceivable build-up to the Commonwealth Games in July, Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua is feeling buoyant about her side’s chances at the pinnacle event.

It’s unprecedented on many fronts, not least because when the Silver Ferns finally get together in early July for a three-day camp, it will be the first time in 18 months Taurua gets to be face to face with her players.

In September, Taurua and her coaching team were suspended over concerns about the high-performance environment, sparked by player complaints.

Taurua was reinstated 51 days later but the saga played out in the public domain for weeks and eventually led to resignations at the very top of the sport.

Taurua did not coach a single Test in 2025 but was excited by what she saw.

“I was really pleased, considering what had happened and where they were I thought and through the leadership of Karin [Burger] were able to combine really well and put performances out there that were above average,” Taurua said.

“I also know where the opposition is at …four or five teams that can actually win gold so we’ve just got to get ourselves together and be really focussed on our strategy but I’m really excited by what I saw last year.”

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Yvette McCausland-Durie stepped in as interim coach and oversaw a series sweep against South Africa in September.

The Silver Ferns then drew the Constellation Cup series 2-2 with Australia before the world champions pipped them in the series decider.

The Silver Ferns finished their tour to the UK with a 2-1 series win over England, their last hit-out before the Commonwealth Games.

Last month, Taurua caught up with the Silver Ferns currently playing in the Australian league at their respective Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) franchises.

Last week she spent time at the Steel where she connected with national squad members, and plans to get around the other ANZ Premiership franchises in the next two weeks.

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During the busy 2025 international window, defenders Catherine Hall and Carys Stythe got their debuts, as did shooters Martina Salmon and Filda Vui.

While Taurua has pored over the footage, she didn’t gain the kind of intel that you can only get when you’re on the ground; like how do the players respond to direction, how do players apply themselves in training?

There is no time for trials. The national selectors will pick the team on 1st June, meaning ANZ Premiership players have only got to round eight of the competition to impress.

“We don’t have long, which is why we have to condense everything down and that’s to meet the New Zealand Olympic Committee deadline. It’s very challenging but also really exciting because these games now are really going to count for athletes.”

The national selection panel consists of Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, Jo Morrison, Gael Nagaiya and Taurua herself.

“We select on past and current performances so that might be whether they’ve been in the black dress or ANZ to where they are now, what are the shifts that have happened in between.

“We also look at the combinations, so how they compliment with somebody else as a unit. We look at the positional balance so making sure we can cover all positions and if somebody goes down then we’ve got another person who can come in.

“We also look at preparation so how are they in regards to injuries, can they handle seven games in nine days so we look at a myriad of factors.”

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The biggest question mark is around the goal attack position.

Former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio is widely considered the best goal attack in the country but made herself unavailable last year. It’s also not known if Te Paea Selby-Rickit, who is playing in Australia, will put her name forward.

But Taurua is pleased that Georgia Heffernan saw good court time in that position in the later stages of the international window, while Salmon and Vui also had a taste in the GA bib.

“And Amelia Walmsley, they all got a go at goal attack, so it’s going to be interesting how they progress during ANZ. With that goal attack position we were able to see new people take the court so that was promising.”

On Friday, Australian coach Briony Akle was named Taurua’s assistant coach 13 weeks out from the Glasgow Games.

The Silver Ferns get together for a three-day camp on the 5th July after players finish their respective domestic seasons.

They will then fly to the UK, where they will first base themselves in Manchester for a six day camp.

“We’ll have a couple of games that we’re just organising at the moment, it equates to something like 12 hours on training court for us, which is enough if we’re really clear about what we’re doing.”

PHOTOSPORT

Silver Ferns avoid ‘vicious’ pool

The Silver Ferns have been drawn in the same pool as fourth ranked Jamaica. The big question mark around the Sunshine Girls are which shooters will be there.

The world’s most prolific shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Nembard has recently given birth but veteran Romelda Aiken-George has come back from the brink of retirement to fill her compatriot’s shoes in the Australian netball league.

Aiken-George is in some of the best form of her career. There is also Shimona Nelson, who is a weapon for the Melbourne Mavericks in the SSN, but hasn’t made herself available for the Sunshine Girls in recent times.

“We don’t know who will be there at the back, but we do know it will be a big target in that goal shoot position. And we know defensively they are lethal, they will be dynamite.”

In the other pool are the defending gold medallists Australia, along with England, who are ranked third in the world, and a quickly improving South Africa.

South Africa pulled off a 2-1 series win over England in February. Last month, the England Roses coach suddenly stepped down, four months out from the Commonwealth Games.

Taurua describes that pool as “vicious”.

“One of those teams has to go and I think where South Africa are, with Elmeré van der Berg making her SSN debut this year – she is on point. I’ve been watching some of the games in the UK league and a lot of the Proteas who played the Silver Ferns last year, have progressed.”

Their opening match is against hosts Scotland on July 25th.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand