Gisborne’s State Highway 35 opens after rainfall damage

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZTA

Gisborne’s State Highway 35 is now open, after cracking was found in the Waikura slip area.

The stretch between Pōtaka and Wharekahika / Hicks Bay closed on Saturday night after advice from geotechnical engineers.

The road is now open to light vehicles only, with the Transport Agency urging motorists to drive carefully.

Heavy rainfall last week had created some cracking in the Waikura slip area, which originally closed following the January storm.

It will close every night at 6pm, and re-open every morning at 7am, pending a daily engineering assessment.

Overnight closures will remain in place while crews carry out necessary work.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand