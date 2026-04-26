Black Ferns beat Wallaroos to complete Pacific Four clean sweep

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Black Ferns have completed an impressive start to Whitney Hansen’s tenure as coach by thumping the Wallaroos 40-5 on the Sunshine Coast to defend their Pacific Four series title.

New Zealand scored six tries to one, including a double to winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga, to stretch their unbeaten record over Australia to 30 wins and retain the O’Reilly Cup .

The result also completed an clean sweep of the four-nation tournament following earlier emphatic wins over the United States and Canada in North America.

It was an uplifting set of performances under new coach Hansen, who replaced Allan Bunting after the Black Ferns failed to reach the final at last year’s World Cup.

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They again unveiled some sharp attacking skills, despite some heavy rain in Queensland, to break through the defence of Australia, who lost all three of their matches in the tournament.

Black Ferns outside centre Amy du Plessis opened the scoring with a try in the fourth minute of play, but the Wallaroos drew within two points through captain Siokapesi Palu Sekona.

The Black Ferns lifted their intensity from that point to score 33 unanswered points.

Leti-I’iga’s rapid-fire double put the visitors 21-5 up at halftime, before second-half tries to Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Justine McGregor and Laura Bayfield.

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Bayfield’s try was poignant, with the Christchurch-based army captain having spoken before the match about the honour of playing in the first-ever Anzac day test between the teams.

Renee Holmes landed five of her six conversion attempts.

The sides will meet again in Auckland on August 22.

Follow how the game unfolded below.

Black Ferns selectors made four changes to the side that beat Canada in Kansas City last weekend for the historic clash against Australia.

Kickoff is 9.45pm.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Mo’omo’oga Palu, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Laura Bayfield, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu – co-captain, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Ruahei Demant – co-captain, 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Amy Du’Plessis, 14. Justine McGregor, 15. Renee Holmes.

Reserves: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Maddison Robinson, 18. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, 20. Mia Anderson, 21. Tara Turner, 22. Hannah King, 23. Mererangi Paul.

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand