NRL: NZ Warriors v Dolphins

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Wing Alofiana Khan-Pereira grabbed another try double, but fullback Taine Tuaupiki provided the late heroics, as NZ Warriors rallied to beat the Dolphins 20-18 at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium.

The visitors led 18-4 midway through the first half and were still ahead 18-14 midway through the second, but were on the back foot and could not resist the Warriors’ persistence on attack.

Tuaupiki was a constant threat throughout and popped up in the backline to cross for the try that levelled the score, with halfback Tanah Boyd slotting a sideline conversion for the win.

In his third game for his new club, Khan-Pereira had his second double, laid on by the genius of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at centre inside him.

On the other side of the field, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored his seventh try in four games.

The result propels the Warriors back into second on the NRL table with six wins and two losses, edging Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters on points differential.

The outcome comes at a heavy cost though, with co-captain Mitch Barnett and centre Ali Leiataua both leaving the field with concussion, and Watene-Zelezniak on report for an alleged hipdrop tackle.

Next Saturday, the Warriors visit Parramatta Eels, who currently lag 15th on the table with three wins from seven games.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand