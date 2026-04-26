AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 26, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 26, 2026 – Full Text
The House: Open mic night at Parliament
April 26, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
Debate in Parliament reveals a patchwork of roles and purposes: representational and legislative; government and governance; personal and political. The political weight of everything rises incrementally in an election year.
The variations are most prominently on display in the weekly Wednesday General Debate – the only regular event that has no set agenda, topic or outcome.
It’s like open mic night at Parliament. Every speech can be different, and things may change markedly from week to week.
It’s not first-come-first-rant though. The parties are rostered slots by proportion and choose who will speak.
Sometimes the General Debate includes some genuinely funny political stand-up. More often, MPs’ attempts at humour fail horribly. This week had neither, but there was still plenty to note, especially regarding treaty clause edits, party leadership, rest home exits, the India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and of course, the election.
Defence and attack from minor governing parties
ACT’s Parmjeet Parmar spent her time promoting the benefits of the India FTA, specifically, and immigration generally. It was a pretty traditional, straightforward rhetorical policy defence.
“Migrants are not on the sidelines of our economy; they are part of our economy. This ‘butter chicken tsunami’ [attack by Shane Jones] is just a slogan. It’s a slogan that has been created to do two things. One is to create fear, and the second is to grab attention. I say this to New Zealanders: don’t fall in that trap.”
The India FTA has been a point of discord within the governing coalition, and Parmar’s speech may have been themed to counter an expected General Debate attack from New Zealand First’s Shane Jones, who has been throwing grenades into the FTA debate.
But Jones avoided the topic entirely. His very individual approach to speechifying had a drill-baby-drill energy.
“Now, it was a fateful and very bleak day when Jacinda Ardern made her captain’s call and condemned the oil and gas industry to a deep-freeze virtual type of termination. It took our government to come, change the law, reverse that juvenile climate-riddled type of analysis, and provide an opportunity for investors,” he said.
An unexpected display of potential National leaders
The National Party provided five of the twelve General Debate speakers. Unusually, most were Cabinet ministers. The sole backbencher who spoke was Dan Bidois, whose speech was electoral, but also felt like a plea for internal unity among a list of most of the presumed main party faction contenders (missing only Mark Mitchell).
“Resource Management Act reform, which Minister Chris Bishop is doing a great job with. We’ve got education reform-isn’t Erica Stanford doing a great job… We’ve got Nicola Willis making sure we actually get back to surplus… We’ve got Minister Simeon Brown, who is doing a great job of turning our healthcare system around.
“And at the helm of this is our Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, who’s knitting together three different coalition partners, knitting together a broad coalition of National MPs, getting us moving in one simple direction.”
National Party minister Simeon Brown spent all of his speech time attacking the Labour Party.
“Labour has learnt nothing in Opposition and nothing from their time in government. If they are elected in November, they will go back to their same old policies of tax, borrow, spend. New Zealanders know better, and that’s why they’ll re-elect National in November.”
Nicola Willis also spent almost all of her time attacking the Labour Party. A core theme of attacks was that Labour wasn’t yet revealing its own election policy, but was instead focused on government policy.
Ironically, both these speeches were equally focused on the opposition.
Paul Goldsmith also attacked the opposition, but unlike Brown and Willis, remembered to praise the prime minister. Goldsmith also praised his own and Mark Mitchell’s work within the Justice and Police portfolios.
Mark Mitchell was the odd man out among National’s ministers (and purported leadership options). As Emergency Management and Recovery Minister, he has a role that allows a less political, less divisive approach.
If the General Debate were an election debate, you might call him the unity candidate. He praised the work of the related spokesperson from every single party – quite a sharp change in tone from the other ministers who spent most or all of their time raging against the Opposition.
Policy-oriented debate from the opposition
On the Opposition side of the House, Labour’s Ingrid Leary used the General Debate to pressure the government on a specific policy – capital repayments to residents exiting rest home properties.
“The government is proposing to change this after enormous pressure… But… the proposed time is 12 months, which is ludicrous, as has been said by Consumer NZ, and, perhaps even more unfairly, will not apply to existing residents.”
Three different MPs from three different parties attacked the government over recently revealed efforts to water down Treaty provisions in existing legislation. Debbie Ngarewa Packer for Te Pāti Māori tied the plan to the politics of distraction.
“We’ve got a climate crisis… We literally have seen cars on fences…What does it do?… It starts a culture war, because that is exactly what the playbook of Trumpism does… Epstein files. What does he do? Start a war. What does this government do? Start a war on Te Tiriti-slyly, quietly, without integrity.”
Green Co-leader Marama Davidson took a gentler approach, but also tied the Treaty clause project to the regular marae role in responding to disasters; “In the face of all of that example of Te Tiriti beauty, this government is choosing to create hate.”
For Labour, the MP who focused on legislative Treaty provisions was Camilla Belich, with “National members are too busy fighting with themselves and doing covert, secret operations to remove Treaty clauses, to actually focus on what matters to New Zealanders”.
Most speeches were in some way an election speech, most obviously the all-attack speeches from National’s Simeon Brown and Nicola Willis. Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ speech was very election-oriented but also drew on National’s recent issues.
“New Zealanders are looking for some reassurance that the government has a plan… They’re getting slogans, blame, and excuses. A government more obsessed with their own jobs than obsessed with the jobs of New Zealanders who are losing theirs.”
The Sunday edition of the House is available from the link above.
*RNZ’s The House, with insights into Parliament, legislation and issues, is made with funding from Parliament’s Office of the Clerk. Enjoy our articles or podcast at RNZ.
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Councils want government to pay for more for natural hazard protections
April 26, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
Councils are calling on the government to foot more of the bill for improving New Zealand’s disaster resilience in the wake of last week’s devastating storms.
Advice from the Ministry for the Environment and Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet reveals this country spends on average 0.6 percent of its annual gross domestic product (GDP) on responding to natural hazards, nearly twice as much as the OECD country average.
“Since 2010, New Zealand has spent $64 billion on hazard-related costs. Of that, 97 percent was spent on response and recovery and only 3 percent on reducing risk,” the briefing document said.
- Homes gutted and businesses closed as Wellingtonians count the cost of floods
- ‘A storm every eight days’ – country’s biggest insurer calls for systemic response
- National Flood Map will show areas likely to flood due to climate change
Gisborne mayor and president of Local Government New Zealand Rehette Stoltz said severe storms, floods, landslides, and coastal hazards were increasingly frequent and damaging.
“It’s becoming a national issue, with a reported 46 storms in the past 12 months alone. Previously it was a more localised issue, now we’re seeing it happen everywhere across Aotearoa,” she said.
“Our infrastructure is getting battered and as a nation we need to stop and plan.”
Stoltz said research suggested more than 750,000 New Zealanders live in flood prone areas, and that meant $235b worth of residential buildings were at risk.
“Every dollar spent on disaster preparedness saves at least $4 in response and recovery,” Stoltz said.
She said policies and plans for responding to climate risks were taking years to progress and councils wanted clarity from the government on who was responsible for doing – and paying for – what.
“We are operating in a system where everyone is looking at keeping rates as low as possible. The Government has made it a real priority to try and make sure that councils focus on core infrastructure. What we are saying is that lots of these issues are not local issues, these are national issues, so we don’t want all of that cost to be borne by ratepayers.”
Clear, durable co‑funding arrangements between central and local government were critical, Stoltz said.
“Doing nothing not only puts undue pressure on public finances in the long run but comes with significant risk to New Zealanders.”
Minister of Local Government Simon Watts said the government remained committed to working with councils and local communities to determine the best way forward for people living in areas exposed to climate risks.
”I want to acknowledge everyone who has been impacted by the extreme weather, not only this week but the weeks prior, and recognise the disruption and damage these events cause,” he said.
“Decisions of this nature are best made at the local level, and councils have a leading role. I encourage communities to work with their local councils, and we know that is already happening in some areas.”
Watts said changes the government was planning to make to the Climate Change Response Act 2002 would build stronger consistency across the country when it came to adaptation planning.
”These changes will ensure councils are preparing adaptation plans for priority areas, which will help build resilience,” he said.
“‘Planning for how we will share the costs of adapting to climate change over time is an important part of the work we are doing. It is a complex area and one where it is important to take the time to get things right. This is why we plan to make further decisions about this in the next term of Government.”
Watts said it was important that the government took time to work through all of those issues to ensure the framework could endure.
”We are moving as quickly as we can, but speed cannot come at a cost of quality and accuracy,” he said.
“A key part of this work is the New Zealand Flood Map. This map will ensure that people have good information about flood risks. It will allow people and businesses to plan ahead and make decisions about where to build that lower risk and boost resilience.”
“‘We plan to share the first version of the map with the public next year, with some early releases of data before the end of this year,” Watts said.
“‘While we build the framework, officials are actively looking for areas that should be accelerated to support the recovery.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Climate Change Commission warns NZ ETS could fail without reform
April 26, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Climate Change Commission said the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is on track to fail without reform.
In its annual advice to the government, the commission warned that the scheme faces huge future volatility and would fail without reform by the 2030s.
The ETS is a market in which the government sets a price for greenhouse gas that polluters must pay to emit. The price of units rises over time, incentivising firms to emit less.
The commission has advised the government this year to keep auction unit pricing and volumes the same to prevent price instability.
However, chief executive Jo Hendy said a unit shortfall as early as 2028 could see price spikes and significant economic harm.
She said that could result in factory closures to reduce emissions, rather than investment in decarbonisation.
The government could get ahead of the shortfall by publicly consulting on options to address it, she said.
Forest and Bird fears the scheme will soon be unfit for purpose.
Climate spokesperson Scott Burnett said the market had lost confidence in it, due to recent volatility in prices and recent government policy announcements, such as rolling back action on agricultural emissions.
He said it urgently needed reform and stability to allow businesses to make good investment decisions on decarbonisation.
The Climate Change Commission had been sounding the alarm on the fragile state of the ETS for years, he said.
Climate minister Simon Watts told RNZ in a statement that the government welcomed the commission’s advice, and it would carefully consider that before developing proposals for the ETS auction and unit settings.
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Rebuilding regional tourism after severe weather
April 26, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is investing more than $800,000 to repair three of New Zealand’s Great Ride cycle trails following significant storm damage, plus marketing funding to aid regional tourism recovery, says Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.
“Repairing these trails ensures they can continue to drive regional tourism, support local businesses, and provide high‑quality outdoor recreation experiences,” Louise Upston says.
“An initial $300,000 is going toward immediate safety work on the Hauraki Rail Trail which is enabling it to reopen to cyclists in time to enjoy the changing autumn landscapes, following storm damage in January.
“The Waikato River Trail will receive $110,000 to help repair significant damage that occurred in February across 50 kilometres of the trail.
“Further south, Tasman’s Great Taste Trail will receive almost $427,000 to reinstate the track between Wai‑iti Reserve and Quail Valley Road, subject to final route confirmation. This adds to support provided last year and brings total Government investment in extreme‑weather repairs on the trail to just over $2 million.
“The trail contributes around $34 million to the local economy each year, and this work will help ensure it continues to play that vital role.
“As regions recover from summer storms, it’s important we support tourism businesses to welcome visitors back.
“Alongside infrastructure repairs, targeted marketing funding has also been approved to help affected regions rebuild visitor confidence and support tourism recovery following the January 2026 severe weather events in the upper North Island. This includes $55,000 for domestic and international marketing in Hauraki Coromandel and $10,000 for an autumn business‑events marketing campaign in the Bay of Plenty.
“More than 2 million people enjoy the 23 Great Rides of Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails each year, contributing an estimated $1.28 billion to regional economies, and today’s support helps regions keep welcoming visitors as they recover from severe weather.
“These trails are a long‑standing partnership between central and local government and the communities that host them. Today’s investment reinforces that commitment.”
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Kiwi shearers facing charges after footage showing abuse of sheep uncovered
April 26, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
More than twenty animal welfare charges have been laid against four shearers after an animal rights group gathered undercover footage showing graphic abuse of sheep.
The charges are part of an ongoing investigation by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), and stemmed from video footage from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) as part of an exposé into more than 30 farms and shearing sheds.
The footage showed workers standing on a sheep’s neck, dragging sheep across the floor, sewing up bloody wounds without painkillers, tackling and hitting sheep with blunt objects and the bodies of dead sheep scattered around the properties, the group said.
PETA Asia-Pacific President Jason Baker said the charges were historic, marking just the third time members of a shearing crew had faced animal cruelty charges – the other two instances were in Australia in 2014 and 2017.
“We are elated four people are charged,” Baker told RNZ.
“But this is just 32 sheds. There’s a thousand other sheds out there that we weren’t in and this is standard industry practice.”
PETA’s investigators spent a total of five months inside woolsheds across New Zealand, eventually handing authorities more than 230 video files.
Baker said they deliberately delayed reporting to build a picture of systemic behaviour rather than isolated incidents.
“People have sometimes asked why we didn’t report it in the first shed we were in, but we had to document to show that it was standard industry practice.”
Among the 32 sheds investigated, 11 held ZQ accreditation – a New Zealand certification intended to assure ethical wool production which describes itself as the “world’s leading ethical wool brand”.
The footage showed no difference in treatment between accredited and non-accredited operations, Baker said.
“When you look behind the curtain, you see the same thing in ZQ sheds as you see in other sheds – punching, kicking, stomping, animals cut up, animals dead.”
In a statement, MPI’s director of investigations and compliance support Gary Orr said the ministry had identified eight individuals for further investigation, four of whom have already been charged.
“A warrant to arrest one of the four charged individuals has been issued. We are continuing our enquires into other related animal welfare matters,” he said.
The footage PETA provided fell short of the standard expected of those responsible for animals, Orr said.
“People in charge of animals have a responsibility to make sure they are being cared for properly.”
In December, the government and shearing industry announced a $75,000 programme to improve animal welfare in the industry.
The programme supports targeted training initiatives to build knowledge, skills and best practice in animal care and welfare compliance in the shearing industry, MPI said.
Baker was dismissive of the move.
“You don’t need $75,000 to be kind to animals. You really don’t.”
He said if the government wanted to put its money where its mouth was, it should mandate cameras inside woolsheds and place veterinarians on site.
At the time of the announcement, New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association chief executive Phil Holden said the idea of cameras in sharing sheds was a “…naive response to what’s a more complicated issue”.
“The reality is we’ve got nothing to hide. The industry is in a real solid place and this animal welfare initiative is another step on the journey,” Holden said.
The SPCA has also backed calls for camera surveillance in shearing sheds.
Chief scientific officer Dr Arnja Dale said at the time that she would be “really disappointed” if the welfare training was the government’s only response to the damning exposé.
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NZ bottom of world’s savings rate – or is it?
April 26, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
New Zealand is bottom of the world when it comes to how much we’re saving.
Or is it?
A graphic has been circulating online from Visual Capitalist, based on OECD data collected in recent years, showing how countries compare for their net household savings rate.
Sweden tops the table, with a savings rate of 16 percent.
Hungary is next at 14.3 percent and Czechia third with 13.7 percent.
New Zealand is at the bottom, with a rate of -1.3 percent. South Africa is second worse at -1 percent and Latvia is third with a rate of zero.
Australia is middle of the table, at about 6 percent.
But Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said it was potentially not an accurate comparison.
New Zealand’s data was taken from 2023, the worst for saving levels in recent years.
He said it was just as the interest rate tightening cycle was really starting to hit and households were potentially drawing money out of savings to help.
Westpac data showed the savings rate had improved markedly from that low.
But Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said it was acknowledged that New Zealand had a low savings rate by international standards.
“There has been a long-term historical issue with us that our savings has been poor.
“In fact, a lot of time through the 90s and 2000s in particularly, it was in negative territory which means we were spending more than we were earning.
“It’s improved a bit since given the establishment of KiwiSaver, so there is more financial savings going on.”
He said New Zealanders tended to do a lot of “saving” in the property market on the expectation that house pries would go up.
“That’s not captured by the numbers here. If you’re getting wealthier through that asset appreciate in value, that’s been all well and good at times over the last three decades given what house prices have done.
“But if they’re not going to appreciate going forward and you always need someone else to sell them to, that’s not a great position to be in.”
He said house prices relative to incomes were still pretty high and affordability was poor. “It’s not a particularly sustainable position. You’re still left from New Zealand’s point of view in being in a structurally not a great position.”
He said policy settings such as those around superannuaation would help to drive savings in some countries.
“In other cases there might be a bias from households to save via financial assets, shares and other investments, not via housing.”
Lifting the KiwiSaver contribution rates over time would help. “If that did change and if people’s attitudes around property, whether it [is] because of where the price is because of the experience of prices dropping 15 percent, if it’s not a sure way to accumulate wealth, you might see gradual improvement over time but it’s very much a medium-term thing.”
He said New Zealanders also had an expectation that the government would look after them in retirement to a degree. “Although there’s more warnings coming about how unsustainable that position is. But if the government is doing the saving for you, why you would bother? That’s over-simplifying it but it does have an impact on people’s behaviour.”
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He taonga tuku iho: Remembering 28th Māori Battalion soldier Robert McLean
April 26, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
This story is part of a series sharing the voices of whānau of the 28th Māori Battalion, keeping their memories alive.
Before any kōrero begins, Piripi McLean opens with karakia.
It is a practice passed down from his late father, Rāpata Pōtahi Makarini Tītore – also known as Robert McLean – a soldier of the 28th Māori Battalion.
McLean was born in 1919 in the Hokianga. He was the second eldest in a large whānau, where service during World War II would come to define a generation.
His older brother enlisted first. Then he followed. One of his younger brothers, Ben McLean, also served and later became one of only two Māori soldiers held as prisoners of war at Colditz Castle.
Despite his own mother’s wishes, McLean enlisted.
“He ran away,” Piripi said. “He never went home. Even when he returned, he never went back. Because he felt guilty. She died while he was away.”
His mother had been the only one writing to him during the war. But her words carried great strength and significance.
“When he got a letter, she said, ‘we have karakia back home at seven o’clock every morning. Join us.’”
And so, he did.
“In the middle of everything, he’d stop and have karakia,” Piripi said.
“His mates would look at him and go, ‘what the hell is happening?’ Then they realised he was having karakia, so, they all joined him.”
“I think that probably was one of the reasons why he came home.”
Like many of his generation, McLean spoke little about the war: “He didn’t talk about it,” Piripi said. “Not very many of them did.” But the impact showed in other ways.
“He couldn’t sleep at night in the silence,” he said.
“That used to bring nightmares of him trying to be quiet [during the war]…So our house was always noisy. Singing, talking. It kept him grounded. Reminded him he wasn’t back there.”
Reflecting on his father, Piripi said he was a soft and gentle man.
“When he went to the reunions or he met up with other people from that era, he was really quiet.
“There were sometimes … when I had to take him to the bathroom, you know… I’d be sitting outside and I’d hear him cry.
“I just said, are you all right, old fella? And he goes, yeah, I’m all right. But he would be crying. And he’d come out and he’d clean himself up and that’d be it.”
Those moments of mamae were never spoken of directly, even amongst the other mōrehu, Piripi said, but they were understood.
“When he talked about the war, he didn’t talk about the death. He talked about the funny parts, you know,” Piripi said.
“The things he was telling us, was that, they never walked anywhere during the war. What they did was they found a truck or a bombed vehicle… fixed it up, steal petrol from the officers, and off they’d go.”
He laughed recalling it.
“The Italians would find their pigs missing and the boys would be having a hāngī…Pigs would be in the hāngi… They were funny, those fellas.”
In 2002, Piripi travelled with his parents and brother John to Egypt for the 60th anniversary of El Alamein, alongside other veterans and their whānau.
Morehu from A, B, C and D Companies were amongst the rōpū, all of whom have since passed on.
Pirpi said the journey revealed parts of his father he had never seen before.
While visiting a museum, an Italian man greeted McLean in Italian.
“Our dad answered him,” Piripi said. “In Italian.”
It was the first time his sons had heard him speak it.
“We asked him when he last spoke it… he said: ‘When I left, in 1945.’”
At El Alamein, the group gathered to honour those who never returned. Markers were placed on graves and hīmene filled the urupā.
“Many of them were very young,” Piripi said.
“That brought many a tear from everyone around.”
There was one moment that revealed just how strong his father was.
By then, his father was frail and in a wheelchair. He had been asked to recite the ode in te reo Māori, but declined.
“He said, ‘I’m not going to say it sitting down.’”
Later, as the group prepared to leave, McLean stood tall.
“He said, ‘I got pushed in, but I’m going to walk out.’”
Step by step, McLean walked from the cemetery to the gates, leading the way.
“I just thought, you’re a tough old bugger,” Piripi said.
“That was quite a beautiful thing to see. Because that really showed his mana. He wanted to honour the people that weren’t coming back with him.”
At one point, the group attended a memorial alongside Italian veterans. Tensions rose, shaped by memories of loss on both sides.
“There was unrest,” Piripi said.
“They were quite upset about us being there, because they could remember losing their comrades by these soldiers…So we got up and left.”
“Even though [my father] didn’t show his mamae or his sadness in front of them, he certainly showed it when he was on his own. And he did cry.”
It wasn’t until years after McLean’s passing in 2004 that their whānau learned more about his service.
In 2011, Piripi’s sister contacted Veterans’ Affairs to ask whether their father had received any medals. They discovered he had been awarded the Military Medal, along with other honours.
This citation records his actions in the April 1990 NZ 28 Maori Battalion Golden Jubilee Reunion booklet:
During the crossing of the SANTERNO river on the 10 April, 1945, Pte McLEAN commanded the section which was detailed to form the Company’s initial bridgehead, during which he displayed outstanding courage and initiative in that, moving forward under hostile shelling and spandau fire, he led his section against enemy resistance wherein the section destroyed one enemy mortar and crew while he personally captured a spandau post killing fifteen of the enemy. The bridgehead thus created his Coy passed through to fight their way to their final objective, after which Pte McLEAN led his section up to consolidate on the final objective. After consolidation the enemy counter attacked several times but the sector his section held was defended gallantly by his men and on the whole, the success of the section and his platoon was due to the dash and gallant leadership of this soldier.
After the war, McLean stayed behind to find his younger brother Ben, and brought him home.
According to Piripi, when they returned to Wellington, they were given little more than a train ticket north. From there, they had to find work and accommodation wherever they could. Getting all the way back to the Hokianga was out of reach financially, so they stayed where they could and worked to survive.
“They had no money,” he said. “So they just took whatever work they could.”
Piripi recalled his father living in the Sylvia Park army barracks in Tāmaki Makaurau, paying rent and doing labouring jobs to get by.
“It was funny because when they got paid, they had to pay rent on all of that too,” he said. “I thought, these fellas didn’t even own Sylvia Park. It was run by the government, and yet they were asking them for rent.”
Historians have long documented differences in how Māori and Pākehā soldiers were supported after both world wars, particularly around housing, land and state assistance.
Piripi said that difference was visible in what his father lived through.
“When the Pākehā soldiers came home, they got the ticket tape parades coming down and everything wonderful,” he said. “Then they got given houses by the government.
“Our fellas came home and they didn’t get any of that. They were put on a train or sent away on a bus to go home, back to where they come from.”
He said many Māori veterans were left to find work through whoever would take them on.
“They met carpetbaggers,” Piripi said: “Come and work for us, we’ve got money, you can work for us. And they would never get paid the same amount as a Pākehā person.”
“The Māori had to survive in their own way of things.”
That lack of support continued long after the war, Piripi said.
“You wouldn’t believe it…Up until 1949, my dad had to have a passport to go wherever he wanted to go.”
Even travelling for sport required official permission, Piripi said.
“The Police pulled over my dad. He had a passport saying this person is playing in a sporting tournament,” Piripi said. “And then they [Police] would say, well, it finishes at three o’clock, you better be on your way home by then.”
Every movement was accounted for.
“It had your name, where you were from, your reason for being there, who you were staying with, how long you were staying, and how you were getting home,” he said.
“And you had to have enough money to get back. Ninety per cent of the time they didn’t.”
When reflecting on his father, Piripi said he was a man of quiet strength.
He didn’t drink. He didn’t smoke. He was physically powerful, but gentle in his nature.
“He never raised a hand to us,” Piripi said.
That discipline shaped their home, but so did aroha.
“He always had time for us. He played with us. He was a good sportsman… but he was very quiet.”
Piripi said those values stayed with him long after childhood.
“That’s why I am what I am today. Because of him.”
Piripi went on to serve in the Navy for more than 20 years, before retiring to care for his wife as she battled terminal cancer. Today, he lives with his youngest son, and two of his four mokopuna, while facing cancer himself.
The memories of his father remain steady in the everyday moments.
“You know, we’d go over there and chop wood,” he said. “He’d chop the tree down, and I’d be there cleaning it up.”
“And then he’d just pick the whole thing up and carry it. I was thinking, who is this fella. He was strong. He could just do it all himself.”
Even after being shot in the hand during the war, and losing strength in it, that same quiet determination stayed with him.
“He just got on with it,” Piripi said.
Rāpata Pōtahi Makarini Tītore, Robert McLean, passed away on 28 February 2004, aged 84.
His legacy is carried forward by his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
With no more surviving veterans of the 28th Māori Battalion, their stories live on through those who carry them.
“We still need to talk about it,” Piripi said.
Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou – we will remember them.
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Willis & Chalmers discuss fuel security & economic growth
April 24, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: New Zealand Government
Minister of Finance Nicola Willis today met with Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Brisbane for the annual Australia-New Zealand Treasurer and Finance Minister dialogue.
The meeting comes as governments across the region respond to fuel supply disruption and price pressures caused by conflict in the Middle East, and included discussion on the global economic outlook, trans-Tasman economic integration, and practical cooperation to strengthen fuel security.
“New Zealand and Australia are working closely together to manage the impacts of global events on our economies and on household budgets,” Nicola Willis says.
Minister Willis and Treasurer Chalmers agreed officials would continue regular engagement on fuel market conditions, supply chain developments, price pressures, and financial system resilience, including ongoing coordination to ensure markets, banks and relevant agencies are well prepared for geopolitical and economic shocks.
“Families and businesses expect governments to be practical and focused during periods of disruption. That means measured responses that are timely, temporary and targeted, rather than policies that add to inflation or create long-term fiscal costs,” Nicola Willis says.
Minister Willis and Treasurer Chalmers discussed the impact of higher fuel and freight costs on the Pacific and agreed that assistance should continue with international partners, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, while being carefully targeted to where it can make the greatest difference.
The meeting also focused on lifting growth and productivity through closer economic integration. Minister Willis and Treasurer Chalmers welcomed progress under the Single Economic Market agenda and agreed to progress further practical measures that make it easier to do business across the Tasman and wider region.
“New Zealand and Australia have one of the closest economic relationships in the world. Stronger integration means greater resilience during global shocks, more trade, more investment, and more opportunities for businesses and workers in both countries,” Nicola Willis says.
Minister Willis also joined Treasurer Chalmers for a business discussion hosted by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF), and will join the Treasurer tomorrow at Anzac Day commemorations in Logan City to pay tribute to those who have served, and those who continue to serve.
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New biodiversity plan focuses on turning the tide
April 23, 2026
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Source: New Zealand Government
A new implementation plan will sharpen New Zealand’s focus on restoring biodiversity and supporting nature to recover, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.
The Government has set out its priorities to restore biodiversity in New Zealand and make a difference for nature, in the ‘Action for Nature’ – Implementation plan for Te Mana o te Taioao – Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy.
“Biodiversity underpins our environment, our economy, and our way of life. It connects people to place, to whakapapa, and to each other.
“At the same time, nature is under pressure. Around 75 per cent of our indigenous species are at risk. Without action, we risk losing more of what makes New Zealand unique.”
Action for Nature sets out a clear direction for smarter investment, stronger partnerships, and better use of information to guide decisions.
“This means more native species returning to the places people live, work and visit, and making sure funding goes to projects that deliver real results.
“It also supports jobs and tourism in regions that rely on a healthy natural environment, and backs communities already doing the work on the ground.”
The plan sets out four ambitious priorities:
Coordinated action and investment, including publicly accessible sources of biodiversity information
Increasing revenue from Public Conservation Land and Waters
Getting better evidence and knowledge to guide decisions on where best to invest in nature
Empowering people and partnerships, including establishing a network to identify and advise on domestic emerging biosecurity risk
“This targets effort where it will make the biggest difference and gets more value from every conservation dollar.
“Predator Free 2050 remains central, backed by thousands of New Zealanders taking action in their communities.”
“Together, this strengthens our environment and the regional economies that depend on it.”
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Volunteer Awards celebrate health heroes
April 24, 2026
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Source: New Zealand Government
Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey are recognising the recipients of this year’s Minister of Health Volunteer Awards, celebrating individuals and groups who make an outstanding contribution to New Zealand’s health system.
“Our vision is for a health system that has patients and people at the centre, and volunteers play a vital role in bringing that to life in communities across New Zealand,” Mr Brown says.
“These awards recognise individuals and groups who go above and beyond to support patients, families, and communities. Their work strengthens services on the ground and helps ensure care is more personal and more accessible.
“Across the country, volunteers are giving their time in ways that make a real difference – whether that’s supporting patients in hospital, responding in emergencies, or helping people stay connected and well in their communities.
Mr Doocey says volunteers play a particularly important role in supporting mental wellbeing and vulnerable communities.
“Connection is fundamental to improving outcomes, and volunteers can help create that sense of belonging for people who might otherwise feel isolated,” Mr Doocey says.
“Many bring their own lived experience to their roles, offering understanding and support that can be incredibly powerful for those navigating mental health or addiction challenges.
“I want to thank every volunteer who contributes to our health system. Your commitment has a lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities across New Zealand.”
2026 Minister of Health Volunteer Award recipients:
- Disabled Health Volunteer Award – Young Onset Dementia Collective Volunteers
- Long Service Volunteer Award – Debbie Paterson
- Māori Health Service Award – Edward Matehaere
- Community / NGO Health Award – Hospice Southland Volunteer Team
- Health Care Provider Service Award – Val McKenzie
- Youth Health Volunteer Award – Rylee King
- Pacific Health Service Award – Vui Suli Tuitaupe
- Mental Health and Addiction Service Award – Speed Freaks
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