Volunteer Awards celebrate health heroes

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey are recognising the recipients of this year’s Minister of Health Volunteer Awards, celebrating individuals and groups who make an outstanding contribution to New Zealand’s health system.

“Our vision is for a health system that has patients and people at the centre, and volunteers play a vital role in bringing that to life in communities across New Zealand,” Mr Brown says.

“These awards recognise individuals and groups who go above and beyond to support patients, families, and communities. Their work strengthens services on the ground and helps ensure care is more personal and more accessible.

“Across the country, volunteers are giving their time in ways that make a real difference – whether that’s supporting patients in hospital, responding in emergencies, or helping people stay connected and well in their communities.

Mr Doocey says volunteers play a particularly important role in supporting mental wellbeing and vulnerable communities.

“Connection is fundamental to improving outcomes, and volunteers can help create that sense of belonging for people who might otherwise feel isolated,” Mr Doocey says.

“Many bring their own lived experience to their roles, offering understanding and support that can be incredibly powerful for those navigating mental health or addiction challenges.

“I want to thank every volunteer who contributes to our health system. Your commitment has a lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities across New Zealand.”

2026 Minister of Health Volunteer Award recipients:

Disabled Health Volunteer Award – Young Onset Dementia Collective Volunteers

Long Service Volunteer Award – Debbie Paterson

Māori Health Service Award – Edward Matehaere

Community / NGO Health Award – Hospice Southland Volunteer Team

Health Care Provider Service Award – Val McKenzie

Youth Health Volunteer Award – Rylee King

Pacific Health Service Award – Vui Suli Tuitaupe

Mental Health and Addiction Service Award – Speed Freaks

MIL OSI