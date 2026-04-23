New biodiversity plan focuses on turning the tide

Source: New Zealand Government

A new implementation plan will sharpen New Zealand’s focus on restoring biodiversity and supporting nature to recover, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

The Government has set out its priorities to restore biodiversity in New Zealand and make a difference for nature, in the ‘Action for Nature’ – Implementation plan for Te Mana o te Taioao – Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy.

“Biodiversity underpins our environment, our economy, and our way of life. It connects people to place, to whakapapa, and to each other.

“At the same time, nature is under pressure. Around 75 per cent of our indigenous species are at risk. Without action, we risk losing more of what makes New Zealand unique.”

Action for Nature sets out a clear direction for smarter investment, stronger partnerships, and better use of information to guide decisions.

“This means more native species returning to the places people live, work and visit, and making sure funding goes to projects that deliver real results.

“It also supports jobs and tourism in regions that rely on a healthy natural environment, and backs communities already doing the work on the ground.”

The plan sets out four ambitious priorities:

Coordinated action and investment, including publicly accessible sources of biodiversity information

Increasing revenue from Public Conservation Land and Waters

Getting better evidence and knowledge to guide decisions on where best to invest in nature

Empowering people and partnerships, including establishing a network to identify and advise on domestic emerging biosecurity risk

“This targets effort where it will make the biggest difference and gets more value from every conservation dollar.

“Predator Free 2050 remains central, backed by thousands of New Zealanders taking action in their communities.”

“Together, this strengthens our environment and the regional economies that depend on it.”

MIL OSI