Two seriously injured in Upper Hutt motorbike crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Two people are seriously hurt following a crash involving two vehicles and a motorbike in Upper Hutt in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to River Road on SH2 just before 10am on Saturday.

Police said two people are seriously injured and that three others received minor to moderate injuries.

The southbound lane is blocked and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand