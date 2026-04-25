Chris Wood scores for Nottingham Forest against Sunderland

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

Fit-again striker Chris Wood has scored his first goal in the English Premier League for eight months, finding the net for Nottingham Forest in their 5-0 trouncing of Sunderland.

All Whites captain Wood’s previous goal came in their opening-round match in August, when he scored a double against Brentford.

Any suggestion he would go on to challenge the club-record 20 goals he tallied in 2024-25 was scuppered by a serious knee injury sustained in October, which kept the 34-year-old sidelined until early this month.

Wood’s return has sparked a turnaround in form for the relegation-threatened Forest, including last week’s 4-1 win over Burnley.

Getting a goal at Sunderland – via an assist from Morgan Gibbs-White after Wood himself won possession high up the pitch – made today’s result even sweeter.

“A hundred percent, you always want to get on the scoresheet as soon as possible,” Wood told BBC.

“Morgs put it on a plate for me, and I was lucky enough to put it in the back of the net, which was fantastic.

“It was a lovely performance by the boys, definitely, from start to finish.”

Wood’s efforts will delight All Whites fans seven weeks out from their opening FIFA World Cup match against Iran in Los Angeles.

Before then, Wood is focusing on ending Forest’s season on a high note.

They face a two-legged semi-final against Aston Villa early next month and will want to make sure they survive the relegation cull, with four league games remaining.

They have climbed eight points clear of the bottom three after their two big wins.

“Extraordinary, they don’t come around too often. It’s a confidence booster for everybody and something to build on.

“Back-to-back wins breeds a lot of confidence.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand