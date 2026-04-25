Super Rugby Pacific live: Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby Pacific action, as the Hurricanes take on ACT Brumbies at Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch.

Hurricanes co-captain Du’Plessis Kirifi will play his 100th Super Rugby match, Caleb Delany returns to the starting line-up to partner with Warner Dearns in the second row, while Brayden Iose starts at No.8 for the first time since round six.

Kickoff is 5.05pm

Hurricanes: 1. Siale Lauaki, 2. Raymond Tuputupu, 3. Tevita Mafileo, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Warner Dearns, 6. Devan Flanders, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Brayden Iose, 9. Cam Roigard, 10, Ruben Love, 11. Fehi Fineanganofo, 12. Jordie Barrett- co-captain, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Josh Moorby, 15. Callum Harkin.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Brad Shields, 20. Peter Lakai, 22. Ereatara Enari, 23. Jone Rova.

Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Lachlan Shaw, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Declan Meredith, 11. Corey Toole, 12. David Feliuai, 13. Kadin Pritchard, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright

Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Darcy Breen, 19. Toby MacPherson, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Klayton Thorn, 22. Tane Edmed, 23. Ollie Sapsford.

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Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand