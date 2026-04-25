Hutt South MP Chris Bishop ‘gutted’ to miss dawn service wreath laying

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nick Monro

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop says a “breakdown in communication” saw his name read out at a wreath-laying ceremony he did not attend.

In Facebook post, Bishop said he had received a few questions about this morning’s dawn service in the Hutt.

He said he did not know the RSA expected him, the situation was “pretty embarrassing” and he was “gutted”.

“I wasn’t officially invited to do so.

“Obviously, if I had known, I would have been there.”

Meanwhile, Bishop attended two other services at the Hutt Civic Centre and Wainuiomata on Saturday, and would also lay a wreath at the Ataturk memorial service at Breaker Bay in the afternoon on behalf of the government.

RNZ has approached the RSA for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand