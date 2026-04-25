SH 56 and 57 closed near Shannon after crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Calvin Samuel

Emergency services are working at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the intersection of two highways, south of Palmerston North, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Police were called to the intersection of State Highways 56 and SH57, near Shannon, about 3:10pm on Saturday, they said.

The busy intersection sits on a railway level crossing.

Initial indications were that there had been serious injuries, police said.

Both roads have been closed.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand