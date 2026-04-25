Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ US CDC

Health New Zealand says there is a new measles case in Wellington.

Officials are still investigating the source, but several locations of interest have been identified – including the New World supermarket in Whitby and Woolworths in Papakowhai.

Anyone who visited those sites last Sunday, or on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, should check the Health NZ website and monitor for symptoms.

It comes after Health NZ earlier this week said people may have been exposed to measles at Warbirds Over Wānaka on Friday 3 – Sunday 5 April, or at the Ultra New Zealand music festival in Wellington on Friday 10 April.

Measles symptoms include a runny nose, fever, cough, sore watery pink eyes (conjunctivitis) and a rash that develops a few days after fever.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand