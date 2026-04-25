Fatal crash, SH36, Ngongotaha

Source: New Zealand Police

Two people have died, and another is seriously injured after a two-car collision near Rotorua this morning.

The crash was reported about 5.30am, near the intersection of State Highway 36 and Leonard Road.

Inspector Logan Marsh says the road is now open following a scene examination.

“Sadly, two persons have lost their lives as a result of the crash. Initial enquiries show that one of the vehicles involved has crossed the centre line just prior to the crash and we’re working to understand why that has occurred.”

Inspector Marsh thanked those who rushed to help.

“These incidents are always confronting, and we want to acknowledge the members of the public who did what they could to help while emergency services responded.

“Crashes like this are devastating for the families involved and the community, and Police will continue to support those affected by the tragic incident.”

This is the latest of several crashes that have occurred in the Bay of Plenty during the last seven days. With higher traffic volumes expected over the weekend, Inspector Marsh urged motorists to take care on the roads.

“We are asking all road users to prioritise safety and make please make good decisions whenever you’re travelling not just over the long weekend but every day – regardless of if your journey is near or far.”

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI