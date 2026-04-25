Air New Zealand plane in Auckland with mechanical issues forces flights to divert

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

A mechanical issue on the Auckland Airport runway forced several flights to be diverted on Saturday morning.

Air New Zealand’s chief risk and safety officer Nathan McGraw said the plane had a fault with its braking system.

“Flight NZ81 from Auckland to Hong Kong experienced a technical issue with the braking system when positioning for take-off at the end of the runway this morning.

“The aircraft is being towed from the runway where customers will disembark and the aircraft will be assessed by our engineers.”

A witness told 1News smoke had appeared as the aircraft was taxiing before taking off.

The fault caused several arriving international flights to temporarily divert into a holding pattern while the runway was cleared.

A spokesperson said operations are now returning to normal.

Flights are now landing, but some have had their arrivals delayed by over 30 minutes.

McGraw said customers would be reaccommodated on an alternative aircraft.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand