Te Kaha stadium build completed with no major harm incidents

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

WorkSafe New Zealand is hailing the construction safety record on Christchurch’s new Te Kaha stadium, ahead of its first major event this weekend.

The stadium was completed with no incidents of major harm across a three‑year construction period, demonstrating what proactive health and safety management can achieve on a large, complex build.

At its peak, the project involved around 400 workers across multiple trades, operating at different stages and heights. High‑risk work included a foundation pour using 117 truckloads of concrete in a single morning, and installation of the roof structure 48 metres above ground.

Construction remains one of New Zealand’s most dangerous sectors, which is why it is a priority sector for WorkSafe. Inspectors were involved from the early stages of the project in 2023, working closely with principal contractor Besix Watpac and its subcontractors. Inspectors focused on early conversations about risk ownership, coordination between trades, and what good practice looked like on a site of this scale.

“On large sites, different companies working above and below each other is unavoidable. What matters is being clear about who owns which risks and making sure there’s strong communication between subcontractors before issues arise,” says WorkSafe inspector, Paul Hendry.

Besix Watpac supported this through structured coordination with the entire workforce, including weekly health and safety meetings attended by representatives from every subcontractor. Issues were raised openly, responsibilities assigned and follow-up was expected. WorkSafe inspectors attended meetings to reinforce shared expectations across the site.

“Previously, some in construction had viewed WorkSafe as unapproachable. But on this project, we’d want to call the inspectors who were always there to offer support. I’m certain it helped change people’s views,” says Besix Watpac’s New Zealand general manager, Wade Cummins.

“From day one, safety was embedded into every activity, with a strong focus on managing high risk work such as working at heights. Through collaboration with Christchurch City Council, innovation and targeted safety-first initiatives, the team kept safety front of mind. This was supported by the openness of WorkSafe to engage with us and assist as we elevated safety standards.”

Inspector Sherry Peck says that openness meant risks could be addressed early.

“When we identified situations where controls weren’t sufficient, we raised them with the project team and worked through practical improvements together – tightening exclusion zones, improving sequencing and clarifying responsibilities. Where formal notices were needed, they were part of a wider learning process.”

“When everyone understands their role and feels confident to speak up,” says inspector Sherry Peck, “safety becomes part of how the job is done, not something separate from the build.”

About WorkSafe New Zealand

WorkSafe is the primary regulator for health and safety at work. Our role is to influence businesses and workers to meet their responsibilities to ensure work is healthy and safe. We provide guidance, investigate serious incidents, and take enforcement action when necessary. We work with businesses, workers, and industry to reduce work-related harm and ensure everyone who goes to work comes home healthy and safe.