Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio And IHG Hotels & Resorts Partner To Bring Four International Hotel Brands To The Coastal Mega Urban Development

Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2026 – Cangio Tourist City Corporation, the developer of Vinhomes Green Paradise, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to introduce IHG’s hotel brands to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio in Ho Chi Minh City. The collaboration will not only enhance the project’s service ecosystem to international standards, but also lay the foundation for a leading coastal mega urban development, reinforcing Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio’s position on the global tourism and resort map.

Under the agreement, IHG will develop four hotels with a total of more than 1,000 rooms at Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio, including InterContinental Saigon Can Gio with 400 rooms, Crowne Plaza Saigon Can Gio with 400 rooms, Holiday Inn Express Saigon Can Gio with 130 rooms, and Garner Saigon Can Gio with 130 rooms.

InterContinental Saigon Can Gio, a world-renowned luxury brand, will deliver premium hospitality experiences tailored to international travelers and domestic guests seeking high-end accommodation. Crowne Plaza Saigon Can Gio, one of the largest upscale hotel brands globally, will cater to frequent travelers with modern, flexible spaces designed to optimize productivity and foster connections.

Holiday Inn Express Saigon Can Gio and Garner Saigon Can Gio will expand the destination’s accommodation offering with efficient, high-quality stays focused on value, making the development more accessible to a broader range of guests. This also marks the official debut of both brands in the Vietnamese market.

According to the development timeline, Holiday Inn Express Saigon Can Gio and Garner Saigon Can Gio are expected to open in 2028, followed by InterContinental Saigon Can Gio and Crowne Plaza Saigon Can Gio in 2030.

In this partnership, Vinpearl, a member of Vingroup, will act as the project operator and lead the collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts, while coordinating with all stakeholders throughout the development and operational phases.

Together with Vinpearl’s world-class hospitality brand, the addition of four premium IHG hotels will help realize a 7,000-room accommodation ecosystem at Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio, meeting the growing demand for extended stays and diverse experiences year-round in Can Gio and Ho Chi Minh City.

Complementing the hospitality offering, a series of large-scale entertainment and resort facilities unique to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio will further elevate the destination. These include the 122-hectare VinWonders theme park featuring the world’s tallest artificial snow mountain and nearly 200 attractions, the 5,000-seat Blue Waves Theater, the 800-hectare Paradise Lagoon, the five-star international cruise port Landmark Harbour, and two 18-hole international-standard golf courses. Together, these developments aim to position Can Gio as a globally-recognized tourism and resort hub, targeting 40 million visitors annually and standing alongside leading destinations in Vietnam and worldwide.

Mr. Rajit Sukumaran, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, East Asia & Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between IHG and Vingroup. Bringing four of our standout brands to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio reflects the diversity of our portfolio, as well as our strong commitment to supporting Vietnam’s goal of becoming a leading global tourism destination. With brands spanning multiple segments, we believe this collaboration will help create an integrated hospitality ecosystem that meets the diverse needs of travelers at one of Vietnam’s most significant developments.”

Ms. Ngo Thi Huong, Chief Executive Officer of Vinpearl Joint Stock Company, said: “We selected IHG not only for its global brand portfolio but also for its proven operational expertise across international markets. Introducing InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express, and Garner to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio is a key step in completing our service structure and establishing international operating standards for the mega project’s hotel system. With this partnership as a foundation, we believe Vinhomes Green Paradise will progressively emerge as a world-class destination, where a fully integrated ecosystem continues to enhance its appeal to residents and both domestic and international visitors.”

Vinhomes Green Paradise is located in the southeastern part of Ho Chi Minh City. Construction began on April 19, 2025, with a total area of 2,870 hectares. The development features three sides facing the sea and is adjacent to the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO-recognized site. The project is being developed to leading ESG++ standards, integrating green, smart, ecological, and regenerative principles.

The development benefits from a well-connected transport infrastructure network, including the Ben Thanh – Can Gio high-speed railway, which will reduce travel time from central Ho Chi Minh City to just 13 minutes, the Can Gio Bridge, the interchange connecting Rung Sac Road with the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, and the Can Gio – Vung Tau sea-crossing route, enabling travel between two major tourism hubs in just 10 minutes.

With a diverse range of accommodation options, internationally-standardized hotel systems, and a wide array of cultural, artistic, sports, and entertainment facilities aligned with green, smart, and community-friendly principles, Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio stands out as a rare mega urban development that both sets new benchmarks for ESG living and delivers a world-class tourism and resort experience.

https://vinhomes.vn/en

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