Cricket: Bangladesh recover to post 265-8 against Black Caps in third ODI

Source: Radio New Zealand

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a century as Bangladesh recovered to make 265-8 against the Black Caps in the series-deciding third one-day international at Chattogram.

Shanto hit 105 off 119 balls, smacking nine fours and two sixes for his fourth ODI century after New Zealand’s pace attack had reduced the hosts to a precarious position early on.

Will O’Rourke was chief destroyer with the new ball, removing Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan in his opening two overs to leave Bangladesh reeling at 9-2.

Soumya Sarkar was dismissed soon after for 18, dragging one back onto his stumps off O’Rourke, as Bangladesh — asked to bat first — slipped to 32-3.

Shanto and Litton Das steadied the innings with a 160-run stand off 178 balls — the highest partnership for Bangladesh against New Zealand in this format for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox broke the stand by removing Litton for 76 off 91 balls, a knock laced with three fours and one six.

It was Litton’s 13th ODI half-century.

Lennox also brought an end to Shanto’s innings, having the left-hander caught by Nathan Smith.

Towhid Hridoy contributed an unbeaten 33 and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 22 to ensure a respectable total.

O’Rourke was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 3-32 while Ben Lister and Lennox took two wickets each.

The Black Caps won their opening game by 26 runs, scoring 247 for eight in their fifty overs and then bowling out the hosts for 221.

They were then beaten by Bangladesh by six wickets in the second ODI, with pace bowler Nahid Rana ripping through the New Zealand batting order, dismissing them for 198 in the 49th over.

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Black Caps ODI Squad to Bangladesh:

Tom Latham (Canterbury), Muhammad Abbas (Wellington Firebirds), Adithya Ashok (Auckland Aces), Ben Lister (Auckland Aces), Josh Clarkson (Central Stags), Dane Cleaver (Central Stags), Dean Foxcroft (Central Stags), Nick Kelly (Wellington Firebirds), Jayden Lennox (Central Stags), Henry Nicholls (Canterbury), Will O’Rourke (Canterbury), Ben Sears (Wellington Firebirds), Nathan Smith (Wellington Firebirds), Blair Tickner (Central Stags), Will Young (Central Stags)

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

– AFP

Additional reporting by RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand