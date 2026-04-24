Senior first responder facing charges relating to possessing child exploitation material

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A senior first responder accused of possessing child exploitation material will stand trial later this year.

The man, whose name and occupation are suppressed, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to five charges relating to the possession and exportation of child exploitation material.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday afternoon via audio-visual link and has again been remanded on bail.

The trial is scheduled for October.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand