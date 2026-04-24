Mark Lundy’s lawyer asks for indication of electronic monitoring timeframe

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Sharon Lundy

Convicted murderer Mark Lundy is continuing to do well after his release from prison almost a year ago, the Parole Board says.

As a result his lawyer has asked for an indication of when he could be released from his electronic monitoring.

The then-66-year-old was freed from Tongariro Prison in May, to a location that is suppressed, having been granted parole.

Lundy has always maintained his innocence despite twice being found guilty of killing his wife Christine and 7-year-old daughter Amber in their Palmerston North home in August 2000.

That position was a stumbling block before the Parole Board until last year, when it decided he was ready for release.

He saw the board for a progress hearing last month and a report from that was released to RNZ on Friday.

“Since the last monitoring hearing that took place on 25 October, 2025, Mr Lundy has continued to comply with all of his conditions,” the report said.

“He continued to enjoy stable accommodation. He does not seek any variations of the existing conditions today.”

His lawyer, Ella Burton, did though ask whether the board would “define a timeframe within which Mr Lundy could look forward to a positive consideration of a discharge of the electronic monitoring of his whereabouts condition”.

The board decided this was premature, because Lundy had been out of prison less than a year.

“The board is not in a position to indicate any finite term within which Mr Lundy could apply for a variation of the electronic monitoring of his whereabouts condition.”

His parole conditions also include a ban on drinking alcohol or taking drugs; that he has to tell his probation officer if he has an intimate relationship; a ban from Hastings, Rangitīkei, Manawatū and Nelson; and a ban on holding a social media account or posting on social media sites.

He was previously banned from talking to the media, but that was lifted at a previous hearing.

His last progress hearing heard he was expanding his social contacts, and the night-time curfew he was originally subjected to on release was dropped.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand