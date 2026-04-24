Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Crusaders v NSW Waratahs at Te Kaha One New Zealand Stadium

Source: Radio New Zealand

The first Super Rugby Pacific match kicks off at Christchurch’s new Te Kaha One New Zealand Stadium on Friday night, when the Crusaders take on NSW Waratahs.

Rugby fans have poured into the city for the opening of the new $683 million stadium, with five Super Rugby games to be played over the weekend.

This weekend has been dubbed a ‘Super Round’, as 10 of the competition’s 11 teams play in Christchurch.

The 25,000-seat stadium is expected to be at capacity over the weekend, with bars, restaurants and hotels ready to welcome the punters.

It marks the end of the 15-year journey to replace Lancaster Park, after the 2011 earthquakes left the stadium unusable.

Kickoff for the Crusaders v Waratahs is 7.35pm.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand