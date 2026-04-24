Search continues for Motueka man, Nathan Green

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Acting Nelson Bays Area Commander, Acting Inspector Adam Ramsay:

Tasman Police continue to search for missing Motueka man, 52-year-old Nathan Green.

On Monday 13 April, Nathan left his home address on foot. He was later seen on a trail camera on the morning of Tuesday 14 April before then being seen by a member of the public a few hours later. At that time, he was walking along a track towards Rocky River Road.

Police Search and Rescue and Land Search and Rescue teams have conducted extensive searches of the area, including reviewing available CCTV, tasking a search dog, and the use of a drone with thermal capability. Enquiries have also been conducted with those who saw Nathan on Tuesday 14 April, as well as other residents of the area. Unfortunately, we have not been able to locate him.

We continue to work closely with Nathan’s family, who are understandably very concerned for his welfare.

Police thank those who have come forward and tried to assist by providing information, we ask that the community continues to keep an eye out for Nathan, including checking your backyards and sheds/shelters.

If you see Nathan, please call 111 immediately and reference file number 260414/6742.

Any other information that could assist us in locating Nathan, should be provided through 105 – either online or over the phone – referencing the same file number.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI