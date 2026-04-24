Broadcasting Standards Authority dismisses complaint from Right to Life

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has not upheld a complaint under the balance and accuracy standards about two RNZ National news bulletins reporting on comments by Magma Healthcare Director Dr Simon Snook about the increase of abortions in 2024.

In both broadcasts, Dr Snook attributed the increase in abortions to the increased availability of abortion services.

Ken Orr of the Right to Life New Zealand claimed the broadcasts were unbalanced as they only featured Dr Snook’s comments, and Snook’s description of abortions as ‘care’ was inaccurate.

The Authority found the brief, straightforward items did not amount to ‘discussions’ of a ‘controversial issue of public importance’ for the purposes of the balance standard.

It also found Dr Snook’s use of the term ‘care’ was unlikely to mislead the audience.

The full decision can be read here: Right to Life New Zealand Inc and Radio New Zealand Ltd – 2026-005 (22 April 2026)

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand