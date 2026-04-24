Police investigating after body found in burnt-out vehicle

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police are investigating after emergency services found a body in in a burnt-out vehicle.

Police were called to the beach near Peka Peka Road on the Kāpiti Coast around 12.45am Friday to look into a vehicle fire.

“Enquiries are now underway to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred,” acting detective sergeant Thomas Minney said.

A scene guard was in place overnight with a scene examination scheduled for Friday.

Police advised the public to avoid the beach area while the examination is underway.

“We believe there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Minney said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand