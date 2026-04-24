Weather live: Landslips in Auckland, Coromandel, homes evacuated amid heavy rain warnings

Source: Radio New Zealand

Slips are being reported north of Auckland and in Coromandel, after heavy rain drenched the regions.

At least 18 homes have been evacuated after a slip in Waiwera.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Eastern Northland south of Kawakawa and Eastern Auckland north of Whangaparaoa.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland south of Kaitaia and parts of Auckland north of Papakura.

Up to 150mm is forecast to fall in parts of Northland.

MetService is warning streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions all possible.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand