NZ Warriors sign Australian rugby international Jasmin Huriwai for NRLW

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Australian rugby international Jasmin Huriwai will switch codes to take up an NRLW contract with NZ Warriors for 2026.

Auckland-born Huriwai, 32, has played six tests at halfback for the Wallaroos since her 2023 debut, representing ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby.

She was recruited by Warriors women’s coach Ron Griffiths, after showing her ability in the new Kath Wharton Cup pathway competition earlier this year,

“Jay made a significant personal sacrifice by moving herself from Australia of her own volition,” Griffiths said. “In our initial discussion, there were no guarantees that she would secure an NRLW contract, only an opportunity to play in the Kath Wharton and possibly secure a contract.”

“Jay’s resolve to succeed has paid her back. We are elated she has earned her opportunity and the sacrifice she has made speaks volumes for her character.”

Huriwai’s manager is former Warriors and Kiwis star Tyran Smith steered her towards his old club.

“He sent my details to Ron and then Ron gave me a call, we spoke briefly but he pretty much said he liked my style of footy and then asked if I wanted to come to New Zealand and play in the Kath Wharton tournament,” said Huriwai.

“He didn’t make it easy for me, Ron, but he did say that he wanted to see what and who I am about. I appreciate him for that, though.

“It made me even hungrier to want to make it.”

Returning to the Aussie women’s competition last season, the Warriors wāhine roster included only a handful of players with NRLW experience, but introduced several rookies and rugby converts to the pro level, finishing with a 4-7 record.

In 2026, Griffiths – a double championship winner with Newcastle Knights – has signed three players from last year’s champion Brisbane Broncos – Annetta Nu’uausala, Gayle Broughton and Mele Hufanga – as well as Black Ferns Sevens star Stacey Waaka.

Training start next month, with the Warriors’ season-opener against Canterbury Bulldogs scheduled for Hamilton on July 5.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand