Northland News – Provide contact details boaties urged

Source: Northland Regional Council



Boat owners in Northland are being reminded of a requirement to post contact details on their vessels at moorings to ensure they can be reached if their unattended vessel breaks free, starts taking on water or has other problems.

Northland Regional Council Deputy Harbourmaster Peter Thomas says the Harbourmaster’s office regularly receives reports from the public or boating community of issues with unattended vessels.

“Some have broken free from moorings or are already aground while others are still on their mooring but are slowly taking on water or are sinking.” Other issues include damaged headlines or unfurled sails.

Mr Thomas says problems often occur during, or immediately after, bouts of bad weather.

Under the council’s navigation safety bylaws every vessel occupying a swing or pile mooring is required to display contact phone number(s) and/or email addresses for the owner or owner’s representative that can be used in case of emergency.

“Basically, we’re asking for a mobile phone number or email address displayed on the boat somewhere it can be easily seen from outside without anyone having to enter the vessel.”

Mr Thomas says there is currently a $50 fine for non-compliance.

He says despite the long-standing requirement to post contact details (the applicable bylaw provision was first introduced in 2017) too many boat owners are not doing so.

All too often council maritime staff struggle to find a vessel’s owner to alert them to problems so the owner can take the steps to remedy the situation.

“We probably encounter an issue like this a few times a month.”

If they can’t get hold of an owner, maritime staff are forced to deal with the issue themselves, which is effectively a cost then borne by ratepayers.

Mr Thomas says boats are not a small investment and it makes sense for boaties to follow the bylaw and ensure they could be reached and their often-expensive assets protected.

Maritime officers are currently undertaking a survey of Northland mooring fields, and part of this work is to determine compliance with the bylaw. Letters reminding boaties of their obligations will also be sent to mooring owners on the council’s database.

Mr Thomas says in general, the council prefers education over enforcement but plans to step up enforcement of the applicable section of its bylaws over the next several months.