Amnesty International – We can create an Aotearoa where everyone can thrive

Source: Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand



report on social cohesion has found that cohesion in Aotearoa New Zealand has slipped across every dimension measured. The Helen Clark Foundation’s second annualon social cohesion has found that cohesion in Aotearoa New Zealand has slipped across every dimension measured.

“Social cohesion is important to human rights because rights aren’t just about what’s in the law, it’s how we interact with each other, our ability to come together and support each other,” said Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand’s Advocacy Director, Lisa Woods.

The report provides insights into a number of areas as they relate to social cohesion, including recognising the significance of social media. The report states 55% think it’s bad for society, but that its use is widespread.

“Many, including Amnesty, have been saying for a long time that online harm is hurting community wellbeing – its role in issues such as violent extremism, discrimination and prejudice is well known. Research has shown the catastrophic impacts online harm can have on communities and entire countries. However, online platforms like social media are now an important part of daily life for most people. We use it to stay connected with friends and family, to trade, work and to learn.

. This goes to the heart of the issue where platform design is driving harm. Many search engines and social media platforms are designed to promote content that drives engagement, regardless of its harmful effects. This allows harmful material to spread widely. “As a core part of daily life, we need online platforms to be safer by design . This goes to the heart of the issue where platform design is driving harm. Many search engines and social media platforms are designed to promote content that drives engagement, regardless of its harmful effects. This allows harmful material to spread widely.

“We know the Government is considering action to address online harm. Given the extent of harm occurring and the enormous risk it poses to a healthy thriving society, we need action to address the root causes of harm – platform design. Standards are needed that set transparency and accountability requirements, along with an independent regulator, similar to what the Select Committee on young people and online harm recently recommended,” said Woods.

The Foundation’s report considers a number of other areas, including addressing financial stress which the report names as a dominant driver. It also talks about sharing authority and agency: “Communities that hold budgets and set priorities themselves form meaning by being situated in living relationships with accountability and consequences.”

“It’s important to keep at the forefront that we can create an Aotearoa where everyone can thrive.

“This starts with upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi. In doing so we can build a strong foundation that provides a place for us all to belong, for respectful relationships to flourish and a just foundation for how we can make decisions together.

“When our systems are designed so we can all make a meaningful contribution, it can provide more well-rounded and informed decision-making, stronger communities, and feelings of belonging and connection,” said Woods.