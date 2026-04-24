Lifestyle – ExerciseNZ Awards Return, Giving Kiwis Their Say Again

Source: Exercise New Zealand

Kiwis are being encouraged to recognise the people and places making a real difference to health and wellbeing in their communities, with nominations now open for the 2026 ExerciseNZ Awards.

Run by Exercise New Zealand, the annual awards celebrate the exercise professionals, gyms, and exercise facilities helping New Zealanders move more, feel better, and stay connected. This year, the nomination process has been made faster and more accessible than ever.

It takes under a minute to nominate

There is no cost to enter

There are even more categories – something for every role and facility type.

The Return of People’s Choice

One of the most anticipated categories, the People’s Choice Award, is also returning. The award gives the public across Aotearoa the opportunity to spotlight an exercise professional that has had a meaningful impact on their lives.

Exercise New Zealand Chief Executive Richard Beddie says the updates reflect the depth and diversity of the sector.

“We know there is incredible work happening every day in communities across the country. These changes make it easier for that work to be recognised and celebrated, and for more New Zealanders to have their say.”

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More Awards, More Opportunities

This year’s awards also expand recognition across the industry, with new and updated categories highlighting a wider range of roles, from recreation facilities, to front-of-house teams and sales professionals.

The former Up & Coming PT category has been renamed the Emerging Personal Trainer Award, reflecting the next generation of professionals shaping the future of the industry.

Early nominations are already rolling in from across the country, signalling strong public interest in celebrating those making a positive impact through exercise.

More than just awards, the ExerciseNZ Awards recognise the people and organisations helping New Zealanders lead healthier, more active lives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent judging process, with being named a finalist widely regarded as a mark of excellence in the industry.