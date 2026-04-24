At-risk Canterbury youth to benefit from new fund

Source: New Zealand Government

Hundreds of Canterbury teens at risk of disengaging from education are among the first to benefit from a new Government initiative to double the value of investment for both recipients and the taxpayer, Youth and South Island Minister James Meager says.

Christchurch-based Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi has received $750,000 from taxpayers to deliver a 26-week minimum early intervention programme for 300+ young people.

As the first recipient of the new Youth Development Partnership and Innovation Fund (YDPIF), the Government is investing alongside matched co-funding of $750,000 from the Rātā Foundation and Wayne Francis Charitable Trust, for a $1.5 million investment total.

“By co-funding alongside other organisations, we are doubling the amount of financial support being brought into the youth sector. This provides twice the opportunity for young people to benefit from these initiatives at no additional taxpayer cost,” Mr Meager says.

“Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi’s programme, delivered across three years for those aged 12-18, will support school transitions (primary to secondary school), and promote positive, sustained engagement in education for at-risk students.

“Students will be supported to set goals and plan education pathways, have access to one-to-one mentoring, and take part in group activities that build skills and confidence.

“The provider will act as a support liaison between the young person, their family, and school. It will also make connections with other community organisations where necessary, enabling a cohesive wraparound approach.

“Through this community-led support we expect to see an increase in school attendance and improved academic performance, which is a key Government priority as we continue to fix the basics and build the future of New Zealand’s education system.

“This investment also represents the first step in our new direction for all Ministry of Youth Development funding to only go to programmes that can demonstrate successful outcomes which align with key government targets.

“The YDPIF is focused on early intervention programmes which support young people to develop skills and capabilities, contribute to their communities and the economy, and reach their highest potential.

“The Government continues to seek co-investors for this fund. I encourage any interested business or organisation to get in touch, as I want to see a wide variety of outcomes-based innovative services supported which enable young Kiwis to thrive.”

Notes to Editor:

The Ministry of Youth Development continues to seek to co-invest with businesses, iwi, trusts, charities, other philanthropic organisations, as well as government agencies through the YDPIF, which is focused on funding outcomes-based, early intervention and prevention programmes that contribute to supporting Government targets and priorities. This includes:

Fewer people on the Jobseeker Support Benefit.

Increased student attendance.

Supporting young parents, aged 12-24 years, with children in their first 2,000 days (aligned with the Child and Youth Strategy).

Further information on the fund can be found here .

An Expression of Interest for the YDPIF is available on the Government Electronic Tenders Service (GETS) website.

Attached: An image of Minister James Meager visiting Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi today is attached, with local MP Hamish Campbell with representatives of Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi, Rata Foundation and Wayne Francis Charitable Trust.

MIL OSI