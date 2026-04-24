Man arrested for Tokoroa hit and run

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested one person while investigating a hit and run of a child in Tokoroa on Wednesday 22 April.

A 43-year-old man will appear in the Tokoroa District Court on 30 April facing driving charges.

The incident occurred on Torphin Crescent around 6.30pm, where a vehicle struck a young child on a bicycle and sped off without stopping.

Police appealed for information from the public due to limited lines of enquiry.

Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson would like to thank the community for their assistance that helped officers track down the offender.

“Tokoroa Police executed a search warrant at a local address this afternoon. The vehicle involved in this incident was located and has been seized for examination, and the man was arrested.

“We’re proud to have quickly hold this offender to account for his crime. Thankfully, the child is also recovering in hospital,” said Senior Sergeant Henderson.

While Police do not believe any else is involved in the incident, if you witnessed the incident or have any further information, please contact Police on 105.

Please use file number 260422/6148.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI