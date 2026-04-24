Land slip, Waiwera

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Acting Inspector Eugene Pickett:

Emergency services are continuing to respond following a large slip on Hibiscus Coast Highway, Waiwera.

The slip was reported just after 6.30am and has closed a section of the Hibiscus Coast Highway near Weranui Road.

No injuries have been reported, however at this stage it appears a number of properties have been impacted.

Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency NZ in evacuating people residing at the Waiwera Coach Trail Villas.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and allow additional time to travel.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI