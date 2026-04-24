Renewable Energy Sector – Taiohi Solar Farm strengthens Waikato’s energy resilience

Source: WEL Networks



The WEL Group has officially opened the Taiohi Solar Farm, its largest solar development to date, marking a significant milestone in the Waikato’s clean energy transition.

The Taiohi Solar Farm is expected to generate approximately 44.6 GWh of renewable electricity each year; enough to power around 5,600 homes, and it will remove around 4,500 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Covering 32 hectares, the solar farm features more than 47,000 solar panels. Construction was completed over 18 months and involved a workforce of around 150 people. WEL Group subsidiary, NewPower Energy, acknowledged the commitment and expertise of its development and delivery partner, Infratec, along with key subcontractors and suppliers including PGS Profab, Trilect, Feisst, Connells, SMA, Canadian Solar, S Rack and Kiwistaff.

“This project is the result of an incredible team effort,” said Acting NewPower Energy CEO, David Barnett.

“The skill, dedication and collaboration shown across the project team made Taiohi possible.”

Taiohi plays an important role in strengthening electricity supply resilience across the Waikato by generating power closer to where it is used. It forms part of a wider distributed generation and storage system being developed by the WEL Group, alongside the Rotohiko Battery Energy Storage System near Huntly and other solar farms in the region.

“Building generation locally improves resilience and reduces reliance on supply from outside the region.

“With electricity demand growing fast, solar generation is playing a bigger role because it can be deployed quickly to help meet near-term energy needs.”

Beyond its energy contribution, Taiohi is also being recognised for its strong partnership with Maurea Marae. The partnership has already delivered meaningful outcomes, including iwi and marae involvement during construction, the naming of the solar farm (meaning youthful), the installation of a pou at the entrance, and the creation of scholarships and grants for rangatahi.

“The focus on directing benefits from this project into supporting young people is an inspiring outcome.

“Our energy future depends not only on infrastructure like solar farms, but also on the talent, commitment and leadership of rangatahi.

“Taiohi is a powerful example of what’s possible through partnership and collaboration and represents a significant step toward a more sustainable, resilient, and locally supported energy system,” added David Barnett.