Fire Safety – Open fire season for most of Nelson Marlborough

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire season in most of the Nelson Marlborough District from 8am on Friday 24 April, until further notice.

This means the Waimea, Coastal, Nelson North, Lake Rotoiti, Murchison, North Marlborough, and South Marlborough zones join the Golden Bay zone in an open fire season.

An open fire season means you do not need a permit from Fire and Emergency to light an outdoor fire.

All Department of Conservation land (PCL) remains in a restricted fire season, meaning anyone wanting to light a fire needs a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Sandy Bay remains in a prohibited fire season, meaning all outdoor fires are banned.

District Commander Grant Haywood says the autumn conditions have reduced the fire risk across the district.

“Thanks to shorter days, cooler temperatures, and increased rainfall, there is no longer a need to impose restrictions on outdoor fires.

“However, if you are lighting a fire, it is your responsibility to do so in a safe manner.

“Fires must be kept to a manageable size and smoke drift should not be a hazard for motorists. If it is windy, please postpone your burn.