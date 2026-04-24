Save the Children – Meet the 10 Generation Hope ambassadors championing youth voice in Aotearoa

Source: Save the Children



Ten young people have been selected for Save the Children New Zealand’s 2026 Generation Hope Youth Ambassador Programme, forming a collective of passionate youth advocates ready to take action on the issues that matter most to them.

The youth ambassadors – selected from across the motu – bring a diverse range of experience including youth councils, UN Youth, Digiwise, rotary clubs, and other community and leadership-focused initiatives.

Now in its fourth year, the programme is designed for rangatahi aged 14-18 interested in leading change in their own communities. Over the year, they take part in leadership and advocacy training, and co-create and lead events, such as Youth COP or online panels to raise awareness and their voices on issues that matter to them.

Wellington-based ambassador Casmai, 17 says she joined Generation Hope to “close the gap between youth voices and real-world change”.

“I want to challenge the idea that youth are only ‘the future’ and prove that we are more than capable of creating meaningful impact in Aotearoa right now.”

The 10 ambassadors gathered in Wellington for the first time last week, visiting Parliament, meeting with Minister for Children Karen Chhour, and attending a series of workshops designed to help build new skills and knowledge across advocacy, communications, fundraising and international development.

New ambassador Malak says, “Every past ambassador I’ve spoken to describes their time with Generation Hope as a turning point, an experience that builds confidence, broadens perspectives, and creates lifelong connections grounded in shared purpose. Being part of a community that uplifts young leaders while driving meaningful action is what draws me most to this opportunity.”

Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says each iteration of the programme has built on the year before, creating a strong foundation for youth leadership.

“Generation Hope gives young people a platform to speak on the issues they care about. With this year’s General Election fast approaching, our ambassadors are eager to speak up on the issues that affect their lives and help shape the future they want to see.”

This year’s Generation Hope youth ambassadors are:

Malak, 16

Ōtepoti Dunedin, Palestine

Malak is a passionate youth, mental health, and community advocate who sparks local and national conversations. Inspired by her family and community, she uses art, public speaking, and campaigning to create inclusive spaces. She is part of the Mental Health Foundation YAG, Make It 16, Gen-Z Aotearoa, and Rotary Club. A multifaceted changemaker, she believes every voice matters and works to challenge stereotypes and drive meaningful social and systemic impact.

Sofia, 16

T ā maki Makaurau Auckland

With experience in fundraising, Sofia is a passionate 16-year-old leader from Tāmaki Makaurau who values learning, education and creativity. Committed to advocacy and community impact, she aims to create positive change with a focus on connecting and empowering other young people.

Johan, 17

Kirikiriroa Hamilton

Johan is a youth advocate focused on mental health and wellbeing, who brings energy and purpose to his work. Driven to support young people globally, he is passionate about leadership, debate, and creating opportunities for youth to thrive.

Casmai, 17

Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

Casmai is a creative and confident young leader who tries to bring humour and authenticity to her advocacy. She is very passionate about racial equality and inclusion, and uses filmmaking, public speaking, and leadership to uplift diverse voices. Alongside being a dedicated badminton player, Casmai has led and been part of initiatives like Speech Race Unity and Rotaract Club while volunteering in her community. Whether she’s on stage, behind the camera, or leading a team, Casmai is always aiming to inspire change and empower others.

Annatongamaria-Rita, 18

T ā maki Makaurau Auckland

Annatongamaria-Rita is a passionate and driven young leader who brings authenticity and heart to everything she does. Deeply connected to her culture and community, she is committed to uplifting others and creating meaningful change. Guided by the Samoan proverb “O le ala i le pule o le tautua” – the pathway to leadership is through service – she leads with purpose, humility, and a desire to empower those around her.

Ollie, 17,

T ā maki Makaurau Auckland

A proactive leader within his community, Ollie is dedicated to serving and supporting those around him. With an interest in youth and older adults’ well-being, he supports meaningful connections and promotes equitable access to opportunities. An advocate for environmental issues, he is driven to contribute toward sustainable, positive change.

Chunwa, 17

Kirikiriroa Hamilton

A dedicated debater and literature lover, Chunwa uses words as her strongest tool for change. Passionate about social justice issues, she involves herself in volunteer work, promoting the idea that the most vulnerable members of her community deserve to meet their daily needs without hardship.

Shubhanyu, 15,

Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

Inspired by the world he was raised in and the world it has the potential to be, Shubhanyu is a young leader with a passion for breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for all youth to thrive the way they see fit. He seeks to understand, challenge, and reform today’s systems so that Rangatahi can craft the best version of tomorrow.

Betty, 17

Ōtepoti Dunedin and The Philippines

Betty is a passionate Filipino youth advocate and creative from Dunedin. Lived experience shapes this changemaker who is committed to representation, community care, and youth-led spaces. Betty believes in empowering tamariki and rangatahi across Aotearoa and beyond to lead today and shape tomorrow.

Brayden, 15

Whakaoriori Masterton

A musician, public speaker and youth advocate, Brayden uses creativity to connect people and inspire change. He is actively involved in environmental and World Vision initiatives, serves as an Ambassador for UN Youth Wellington, and is a former Chair of the Masterton District Youth Council. Brayden is guided by a belief in dignity and a strong sense of self for all, endeavouring to empower others through storytelling, genuine conversation, and meaningful expression.