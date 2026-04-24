Man arrested after child on bike struck in Tokoroa hit and run

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a young child on a bike was hit by a car which then sped off.

Police said the child was struck on Torphin Crescent in Tokoroa about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The man will appear in the Tokoroa District Court on 30 April facing driving charges.

The car has been seized for examination.

Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson said the child is recovering in hospital and he thanked the public for their help in tracking down the offender.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand