AS Watson Ranked Among the World’s Top 15 Retailers

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – AS Watson Group has been ranked No. 14 globally in the 2026 NRF Top 50 Global Retailers List1. The recognition places AS Watson among the world’s top 15 retailers and reinforces its position as one of the leading international retail groups and the highest-ranked global health and beauty retailer on the list.

“Retail today demands more than scale, it requires agility, digital precision and deep customer trust,” said Dr. Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson. “Being ranked among the world’s top 15 retailers is a timely affirmation that we are focusing on the right priorities: disciplined allocation of capital, an unwavering focus on customers, empowered by technology and executed with discipline.”

“As we celebrate our 185th anniversary this year, this recognition is especially meaningful. Since 1841, AS Watson has evolved through generations of change – economic cycles, technological revolutions and shifting consumer expectations. Our presence across Asia and Europe has strengthened our ability to combine the speed and digital dynamism of Asia with the operational excellence and retail heritage of Europe.”

“In an increasingly digital retail world, we believe our true differentiation lies in combining advanced data, AI and seamless O+O (Offline plus Online) integrated capabilities with something far more enduring – the human touch. That combination of digital precision and human service drives stronger conversion, deeper loyalty and long-term trust. It is this balance that has sustained us for 185 years, and will continue to define our leadership in the years ahead.”

Scaling AI and Personalisation at Global Reach

AS Watson has accelerated investments in AI-powered personalisation, advanced analytics and digital ecosystems across its brands. By integrating loyalty data, online platforms and in-store engagement, the Group continues to enhance customer relevance while improving operational efficiency.

This data-driven approach enables:

– A strengthened focus on customer needs

– More precise assortment and pricing strategies

– Enhanced loyalty engagement

– Faster supply chain responsiveness

Resilient Growth in a Volatile Environment

Amid ongoing supply chain volatility, cost pressures and shifting consumer behaviour, AS Watson has demonstrated resilience through diversified geographic exposure, strong local market execution and disciplined cost management.

The Group’s scale, combined with agile regional operations, positions it to respond swiftly to market dynamics while sustaining long-term growth.

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