Productivity statistics: 1978–2025 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Productivity statistics: 1978–2025 – information release

23 April 2026

Productivity is a measure of how efficiently capital and labour are used within the economy to produce outputs of goods and services. A higher productivity rate means a nation can either produce a higher level of goods and services with the same level of inputs or produce the same level of goods and services with a lower level of inputs. Labour productivity primarily takes the hours people work into account, whereas capital productivity only takes capital inputs, such as land, machinery, and equipment, into account.

Key facts

For the measured sector, in the year ended March 2025: